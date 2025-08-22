American Critical Minerals Announces Completion of Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

American Critical Minerals Corp. (“American Critical Minerals” or the “Company“) (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of July 22, 2025 and August 5, 2025, it has completed its warrant exercise incentive program (the “Incentive Program“) and received proceeds totaling $532,500 through the exercise of 2,840,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Eligible Warrants“). The proceeds from the Incentive Program will strengthen the Company’s treasury and will be used for working capital purposes and the advancement of the Company’s Green River Project.

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company offered to issue to each holder of unexercised Eligible Warrants, which are exercisable at a price of $0.1875 per common share (each, a “Share“), the issuance of one additional common share purchase warrant for every Eligible Warrant exercised (each an “Incentive Warrant“) on or before the exercise deadline of August 15, 2025 (the “Exercise Deadline“). The Incentive Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.28 per Share until August 6, 2027.

Any Eligible Warrants not exercised before the Exercise Deadline will remain valid until the original expiry date of November 23, 2026 at the original exercise price of $0.1875 per Share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

