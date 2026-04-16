American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Announces 2026-2027 Board of Governors

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) announces its new Board of Governors, following their election on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during the ACOFP Congress of Delegates in Orlando, Florida. New appointments include:

President Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist.

President-Elect David A. Connett, DO, FACOFP dist.

Secretary/Treasurer Saroj Misra, DO, FACOFP dist.

Governor Lynn M. Wilson, DO, FACOFP

New Physician-in-Practice Governor Sean M. Johnson, DO, MPH

Resident Governor Evan Bischoff, DO

Student Governor Ly Nguyen, OMS-III

Congress of Delegates Speaker Antonios J. Tsompanidis, DO, FACOFP dist.

Congress of Delegates Vice Speaker Rachel A. Young, DO, FACOFP

The following members were reelected to their positions:

Governor Peter F. Bidey, DO, FACOFP

Governor Traci-lyn Eisenberg, DO, FACOFP

Governor Jennifer L. Gwilym, DO, FACOFP dist.

Governor Derrick J. Sorweide, DO, FACOFP

Governor Rebecca D. Szewczak, DO, FACOFP

Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., automatically becomes immediate past president.

Past President Brian A. Kessler, DO, DHA, FACOFP dist.; New Physician-in-Practice Governor, Ryan M. Smith, DO; Resident Governor Christina S. Sedaghat, DO; Student Governor Creed Mainz, OMS-IV; and Congress of Delegates Speaker Elizabeth A. Palmarozzi, DO, FACOFP, are all outgoing Board members.

More About New Board of Governors Appointees

“I am honored, grateful, excited, and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as President of the ACOFP,” said Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist., 2026-2027 ACOFP president. “In the year ahead, I hope to help our members rediscover the joy of practicing medicine. In an environment where the jobs of physicians are becoming harder, I want us to reclaim the excitement, the passion, and the enthusiasm of our calling. I look forward to working with ACOFP leaders and our members on this and many other initiatives.”

Dr. Cohen practices at Lucas County Health Center Medical Clinics in Chariton, Iowa, serving his community through outpatient care, osteopathic manipulative medicine, emergency room, nursing home services, and obstetrical care within his rural family practice. He is an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine for Des Moines University and has been precepting third- and fourth-year Osteopathic Medical students in rural family medicine since 2001. Dr. Cohen previously served as the president of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical association, as well as Chairman of the Iowa Maternal Child Health Advisory Council. An active ACOFP member for many years, Dr. Cohen has served on the ACOFP Board of Governors since 2017. His many ACOFP committee roles include the Federal Legislation and Advocacy Committee, the Rural Residency Taskforce, the Delphi Long Range Planning Committee and the Preceptorship Committee.

Dr. Lynn Wilson is an osteopathic family physician, geriatrician, and medical educator. She currently serves as Section Chief of Geriatrics and Program Director of the Geriatrics Fellowship at Lehigh Valley Health Network, where she is also Associate Professor at the USF Morsani College of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University-Sidney Kimmel Medical College. She contributes as National Faculty in Family Medicine for the NBOME, and is a Fellow of ACOFP, AAFP, and the American Geriatrics Society. Her scholarly work includes numerous peer-reviewed publications, national presentations, and contributions to curriculum development in geriatrics, palliative care, and lifestyle medicine.

Dr. Rachel Young is the Program Director of Corewell Health Grosse Pointe Family Medicine Residency in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She is passionate about the business of medicine and became certified in practice management in 2021. Dr. Young is a nationally recognized leader and conference speaker, particularly on advocacy. She has been honored as the ACOFP New Osteopathic Physician of the Year (2021) and a National Emerging Leader (2022).

Dr. Sean Johnson is dual-board certified in Family Medicine and OMT. Prior to joining Mercy Health in 2025, he served as faculty and as a preceptor within several medical schools and residency programs. He has held numerous leadership and committee positions within the American Osteopathic Association and ACOFP and also served as an editor for the Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics. He received his Master of Public Health from Yale University, focusing on informatics, health policy, advocacy, and health equity, particularly within the disability community.

Dr. Evan Bischoff is a Family Medicine Resident at Henry Ford Genesys in Grand Blanc, Michigan. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) – Virginia Campus. During medical school, he served as a National Student Governor for ACOFP. He was also a member of several national committees focused on diversity, inclusion, and student experience.

Student Doctor Ly Nguyen is a student at Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa. He currently serves as chair of the ACOFP Student Education Committee and chair of the ACOFP Des Moines University chapter.

Dr. Desai, ACOFP immediate past president, is a Professor of Family Medicine, and Chair, Department of Primary Care at Kansas City University, where he also serves as director of KCU’s Global Health Program and oversees the honors track in global medicine. He joined the ACOFP Board of Governors in 2016.

“Serving as ACOFP President has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said ACOFP Immediate Past President Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist. “In a year when medicine became increasingly politicized, ACOFP remained steady in advocating for evidence‑based medicine and the osteopathic principles that define who we are. We are also addressing the projected shortage in family medicine by investing in mentorship, leadership development, and clear communication about the value of our specialty. With Dr. Cohen’s leadership as ACOFP’s incoming president, and our excellent Board of Governors, our organization will continue to thrive.”

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 25,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

Contact: Emily Bennett, Director of Communications and Engagement, emilyb@acofp.org, 847-952-5100

SOURCE: ACOFP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire