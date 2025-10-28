American College of Education Earns 10-Year Reaccreditation from CCNE for Nursing Programs

Earning CCNE’s full 10-year approval is a testament to the academic quality and overall excellence of the college’s nursing programs

American College of Education® (ACE) is proud to announce that its baccalaureate and master’s degree programs in nursing (BSN and MSN) have been reaccredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for a full 10-year term, extending to Dec. 31, 2035.

“This reaccreditation affirms the quality of our nursing programs and reflects our ongoing dedication to student success,” said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. “Now more than ever, with the healthcare landscape still struggling from nursing shortages, it’s imperative that higher education institutions provide accessible pathways to education that can empower nurses to upskill, lead, and educate.”

ACE’s reaccreditation follows a comprehensive on-site evaluation conducted in April 2025. The CCNE Board of Commissioners determined that the college’s baccalaureate and master’s programs in nursing substantially complied with all four accreditation standards, with no compliance concerns noted. Achieving the full 10-year reaccreditation speaks to ACE’s continued commitment to excellence in nursing education.

“Our nursing programs were built with input from nationally recognized nursing experts and academic leaders, and this reaccreditation reflects the strength of that foundation,” said Nursing Department Chair/Chief Nurse Administrator, Dr. Lisa Hawthorne. “Our dedicated nursing faculty and I are proud to continue to serve hard-working nurses with high-quality and affordable pathways to career advancement opportunities.”

ACE launched its first nursing program, the RN to MSN, in August 2018. Today, ACE offers multiple pathways for registered nurses to transfer in existing academic credits to earn their BSN, MSN, and/or EdD in Nursing Education degrees. To make its nursing degrees even more accessible, ACE has created transfer and concurrent enrollment pathways in partnership with several community colleges that give students pursuing associate degrees a fast and affordable on-ramp toward advanced nursing degrees.

For more information about ACE’s nursing programs and accreditation, visit ace.edu .

