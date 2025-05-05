American College of Education and Nonprofit Partners Celebrate Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

ACE honors teachers as builders of bright futures with a $10,000 sponsorship to Teachers’ Treasures and Treasures 4 Teachers for appreciation week activities

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, American College of Education (ACE) is proud to celebrate the educators who build bright futures for students and society. As part of its ongoing commitment to teachers, ACE pledges to sponsor $10,000 in Teacher Appreciation Week activities for Teachers’ Treasures and Treasures 4 Teachers, two of ACE’s nonprofit partner organizations dedicated to supporting educators with essential classroom resources.

This May, Teachers’ Treasures (Indianapolis) and Treasures 4 Teachers (Tempe, AZ) will each host multi-day events featuring prize wheels co-sponsored by ACE. ACE hopes to honor these essential professionals through these gift card prizes by providing thoughtful rewards they can use to treat themselves – a small token of appreciation for their dedication. ACE will also co-sponsor with Heartland Film the Ramona at Midlife | Teacher Night Out with Teachers’ Treasures on May 22, a special event designed to honor educators with a night of entertainment, community and well-deserved recognition.

“At American College of Education, we are proud to support events that celebrate the incredible work of educators,” said Geordie Hyland, ACE’s president and CEO. “Teachers give so much of themselves every day, and through these partnerships, we hope to offer a small token of appreciation that recognizes their dedication, passion and impact on our communities.”

Teachers’ Treasures and Treasures 4 Teachers work year-round to equip teachers with the tools they need to foster thriving and engaged classrooms. The organizations help alleviate the burden of out-of-pocket spending that many educators face and empower teachers to create lasting impacts on the next generation.

“Teachers’ Treasures strives to create a culture that celebrates and uplifts teachers every time they walk in our door. Thanks to ACE, not only can we do this during Teacher Appreciation Week/Month, but throughout the entire year,” said Margaret Sheehan, Executive Director at Teachers’ Treasures.

Founded by educators for educators in 2005 , ACE’s sponsorship reflects its deep belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities. Teaching is one of the most important professions in the world – we trust these incredible professionals to inspire individuals and shape the future of our entire society.

“This generous support allows us to celebrate the incredible educators we serve in a meaningful way,” said Joy Klein, Executive Director at Treasures 4 Teachers. “Teachers are the heart of every classroom, and we’re thrilled to partner with ACE to honor their dedication with gratitude, excitement and a little extra fun during Teacher Appreciation Week.”

While the impact of a teacher’s commitment is an ongoing endeavor and takes time to see its full realization, it is both inspiring and lasting. Through this support, ACE honors the dedication, passion and selflessness it takes to build bright futures every day.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Teachers’ Treasures

Teachers’ Treasures works to ensure teachers, educators, and students have access to free, vital resources for classroom success. Every day at public, private, charter and parochial schools located throughout Marion County, children of all ages attend class without the most basic supplies they need to get a good education. Dedicated teachers are often willing to pay for these much-needed supplies out of their own pockets to make sure the kids in their classrooms have the necessary tools to learn. On average, teachers spend $800-$1,200 a year on school supplies for their students.

About Treasures 4 Teachers

Treasures 4 Teachers (T4T) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to equipping educators with the tools they need to inspire learning. Since 2003, T4T has tackled the critical shortage of classroom supplies by rescuing and repurposing donated materials from businesses and the community – keeping thousands of pounds out of landfills each year. Through its Teacher Resource Center and On-Wheels mobile outreach program, T4T supports over 8,000 educators and impacts more than 240,000 students annually across Arizona. By connecting surplus with need, T4T promotes sustainability, empowers teachers, and fuels creativity in classrooms.

