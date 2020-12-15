Amentum Awarded $88 Million Contract for Development and Sustainment of Maritime Electro-Optic Infrared Systems

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–Amentum has been awarded an $88 million contract to conduct Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), and other research and development-related analytical services supporting the Electro-Optic Technology Division (JXQ) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division. Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“Amentum has a long legacy of support for our Navy customers at Crane and we’re looking forward to helping JXQ develop and field state-of-the-art EO/IR technologies,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’ s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit. “Amentum will provide a world-class team of subject matter experts to address technology gaps and develop capability enhancements for leading-edge Maritime EO/IR technology while simultaneously improving system supportability.”

Under the five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, Amentum will support JXQ by developing solutions to support Maritime Electro-Optic Infrared (EO/IR) Scientific and Technical projects; provide RDT&E of the next generation of Maritime EO/IR solutions for systems, such as lasers, visual augmentation systems, multi-sensor EO/IR targeting systems, weapon sights, beacons, sensors, displays, and peripherals for various shipboard gun weapon systems, and situational awareness platforms; insert state-of-the-art technology and capabilities; and extend component lifecycle. Amentum will leverage its new Model-Based Systems Engineering laboratory and collaboration center, located in the Westgate Technology Park in Crane, Ind., as well as its integration facility located in Linton, Indiana. Work will support the full spectrum of lifecycle services for Maritime EO/IR and related technologies to the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

