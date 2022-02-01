Amentum Awarded $245 Million IAC MAC Contract to Deliver Microelectronics Capabilities for the U.S. Navy

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–Amentum has been awarded a $245 million, five-year task order by the U.S. Air Force for the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) supporting Microelectronics Facilities and Laboratories Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) for the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Microelectronics Division (GXM) and the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). The contract will strengthen our nation’s deterrence and defense by delivering state-of-the-art services and independent data driven solutions and establishing GXM as the national leader in high-reliability, radiation hardened microelectronics.





“Amentum will leverage our digital engineering ecosystem and model-based system engineering expertise to enhance capabilities for strategic radiation hardened microelectronics,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under this Task Order, Amentum will use its Integrated Digital Engineering Approach (IDEA) to perform R&D, technology maturation and insertion, analysis, testing, and systems engineering to assess and enhance microelectronics facilities and laboratories. This will include updating and enhancing related microelectronics T&E facilities and laboratories; related capabilities associated with the Navy’s Fleet Ballistic Missile system and Strategic Weapons System; and DoD strategic weapons platforms employing advanced and critical microelectronics technologies. Amentum will also support the Navy by increasing prototyping and test surge capacity and providing radiation hardened and survivability subject matter expertise.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 35,000 employees in 79 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DOD.

