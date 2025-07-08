Amdocs Announces Q4F25 Investor Conference Schedule
JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:
|
August 11
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum
Montage Deer Valley, Deer Valley, Utah
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
August 12
|
Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Virtual
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
August 26
|
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Four Seasons, Chicago, Illinois
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
September 3
|
Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference
NY Hilton Midtown, New York, New York
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
September 10
|
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
The Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
September 11
|
Wolfe Research TMT Conference
Jay Autograph Collection Hotel, San Francisco, California
Investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
|
September 11
|
Jefferies Tech Trek
The David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO
