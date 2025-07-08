Amdocs Announces Q4F25 Investor Conference Schedule

By Staff 2 hours ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:

August 11

KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum

Montage Deer Valley, Deer Valley, Utah

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

August 12

Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Virtual

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

August 26

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Four Seasons, Chicago, Illinois

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

September 3

Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference

NY Hilton Midtown, New York, New York

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

September 10

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

The Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

September 11

Wolfe Research TMT Conference

Jay Autograph Collection Hotel, San Francisco, California

Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

September 11

Jefferies Tech Trek

The David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs – IR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

