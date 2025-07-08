Amdocs Announces Q4F25 Investor Conference Schedule

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:

August 11 KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum Montage Deer Valley, Deer Valley, Utah Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations August 12 Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Virtual Fireside chat + Investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations August 26 Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference Four Seasons, Chicago, Illinois Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 3 Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference NY Hilton Midtown, New York, New York Fireside chat + Investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 10 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference The Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 11 Wolfe Research TMT Conference Jay Autograph Collection Hotel, San Francisco, California Investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 11 Jefferies Tech Trek The David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

