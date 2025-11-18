Amdocs Announces First Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2026:

November 18 2025 Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Fireside Chat + Investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

November 20-21 6th Annual Needham Tech Week

Intercontinental NY Times Square Hotel (Nov 20) and Virtual (Nov 21)

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

December 3 UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

The Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

December 8 Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

December 10 53rd Annual Nasdaq Investor Conference in association with Morgan Stanley

The May Fair Hotel, London, England

Fireside Chat + Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

