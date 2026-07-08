Amberd Design Studio Launches Mellbe, a Marketing Agency Dedicated Exclusively to Rehab and Addiction Treatment Centers

New subsidiary expands the Los Angeles agency’s specialized services to help treatment providers generate qualified patient inquiries and strengthen their digital presence.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amberd Design Studio, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing and design agency established in 2010, today announced the launch of Mellbe, a subsidiary brand focused exclusively on serving rehab centers and addiction treatment providers worldwide.

Originally created as Amberd Design Studio’s social media division, Mellbe has been rebranded into a specialized agency dedicated to the behavioral health industry. The new brand reflects the company’s experience helping treatment providers navigate an increasingly competitive digital landscape while attracting more qualified patient inquiries.

Rehab centers face growing challenges, including rising advertising costs, stricter platform policies, and intense online competition. Mellbe was established to address these challenges through industry-focused marketing strategies that improve search visibility, generate qualified admissions inquiries, and support sustainable long-term growth.

Over the years, the team behind Mellbe has helped rehab organizations improve their digital performance, achieving increases of up to 85 percent in qualified leads and as much as 270 percent growth in organic website traffic. Those results became the foundation for Mellbe’s specialized approach to marketing addiction treatment providers.

The agency offers search engine optimization (SEO), AI SEO (GEO and AEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, web design, graphic design, logo design, and branding services developed specifically for the behavioral health industry.

“Rehab centers operate in one of the most competitive digital markets today,” said Emin Sinanyan, founder of Amberd Design Studio. “General marketing strategies often overlook the unique challenges treatment providers face. Mellbe was created to deliver specialized marketing solutions that help rehab centers attract qualified patient inquiries and build lasting online visibility.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mellbe serves clients throughout the United States and internationally.

About Mellbe

Mellbe is a marketing agency specializing exclusively in rehab centers and addiction treatment providers. The company provides SEO, PPC advertising, social media marketing, web design, graphic design, logo design, and branding services designed to increase qualified patient inquiries and long-term digital growth. Mellbe is a subsidiary of Amberd Design Studio.

Media Contact

Emin Sinanyan

818-791-7000

418290@email4pr.com

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SOURCE Mellbe