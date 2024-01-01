Amazon Prime Day 2025 Delivers Record Sales and Savings in Expanded Four-Day Shopping Event

Customers saved billions while shopping Amazon’s millions of deals during Amazon’s biggest Prime Day shopping event yet

Prime members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, and the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD were two of the event’s best-selling items

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon announced today that Prime Day 2025 was its biggest Prime Day event ever and that customers saved billions on deals across more than 35 product categories, more savings than any previous Prime Day event. This year’s Prime Day event was bigger than any previous four-day period that included a Prime Day event, with record sales and more items sold during the four days. Members saved big on best-selling brands like Dyson, medicube, and Philips Sonicare.





Amazon Prime brings members fantastic savings, convenience, and world-class entertainment—and this year’s four-day Prime Day event gave them more time than ever to shop and save. Prime members scored deals across categories including electronics, beauty, and household essentials on best-selling products like Apple AirPods Pro 2, BIODANCE Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask, and Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. Prime members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, and the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD were two of the event’s best-selling items. The savings didn’t stop there—Prime members stocked up on grocery deals like 50% off all ice cream and frozen desserts at Whole Foods Market and $30 off purchases of $150 or more across all Amazon Fresh selection, including fresh produce and other perishable items.

This year’s Prime Day experience was enhanced by Alexa+—Amazon’s next-generation personal assistant now available in Early Access to millions of customers—along with the AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, and AI Shopping Guides. These features helped customers easily discover deals and get product information, complementing the fast, free delivery that Prime members enjoy year-round.

“This year’s extended Prime Day event delivered incredible savings to our members across millions of deals,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “We’re thrilled to see record savings for our customers, who found great prices on the everyday essentials and products they love. This event wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our employees, delivery partners, vendors, and sellers who worked tirelessly to serve our customers. Their efforts made this our biggest Prime Day yet, and I’m grateful for their contributions.”

Independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—also achieved record sales and a record number of items sold. “Prime Day 2025 was our most successful Amazon shopping event since launching our store in 2019,” said Anne Maza, co-owner of the small business Olivia Garden. “We saw impressive sales not just on our Prime exclusive deals but across our entire catalog. Beyond the immediate revenue boost, we’re especially thrilled about the increased brand awareness and the acquisition of new customers through the event.”

Prime Day is one of the many benefits available to Prime members who enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits all in one membership. In the U.S., members have access to:

More than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular products available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Same-Day Delivery is currently available on millions of items for customers across more than 140 U.S. metro areas.

Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days.

Access to Prime Video, a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. The viewing experience can be customized to watch movies, series, documentaries, and live sports, including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One , Road House , The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , Fallout , Reacher , The Boys , Cross , and The Idea of You ; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football , WNBA , and NWSL , and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce .

, , , , , , , and ; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including , , and , and acclaimed sports documentaries including and . The option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites with Buy with Prime.

Alexa+, the next-generation of Alexa, powered by generative AI. Early Access to Alexa+ is available to millions of customers in the U.S.

Ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music.

Prescription medications as low as $1 per month and fast, free shipping from Amazon Pharmacy.

Access to unlimited eligible generic prescription medications for only $5 per month (including free shipping) with RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.

High-quality health care from One Medical for a discounted membership fee of only $9 per month (or $99 annually vs. $199 annually for non-Prime members), with the option to add up to five additional memberships for the family for only $6 per month (or $66 annually) each.

Shop from our wide selection of high-quality and low-priced grocery products through Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, with exclusive in-store and online savings and other benefits like access to grocery subscription.

Unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Access to free games and a monthly Twitch channel subscription with Prime Gaming.

Read from a selection of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and manga.

A free Grubhub+ membership valued at $120 per year, offering unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

Savings of $0.10 per gallon at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations across the U.S., potentially saving Prime members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations.

