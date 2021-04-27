Amazon Introduces Fire Tablets for Kids of All Ages: All-New Fire Kids Pro and Next-Generation Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets

Fire Kids Pro comes bundled with a full-featured Fire tablet, one year of Amazon Kids+, a new slim protective case, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—starting at $99.99

The all-new Fire Kids Pro experience is built with older kids in mind—“grown-up” look and feel, digital store access, voice and video calling, more open web browser experience, expanded Amazon Kids+ content, flexible parental controls, and more

Next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids offers a brilliant 10.1” HD display and fast performance, plus all the content kids love with one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof case, parental controls, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for $199.99

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets for kids ages 6 to 12 and the next generation Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids ages 3 to 7. Now, grown-ups can choose a Fire Kids tablet experience that meets the changing needs of kids as they grow, while enjoying flexible parental controls that give adults peace of mind. Amazon also announced a new suite of Fire HD 10 tablets for entertainment and productivity, learn more here.

Fire Kids Pro

The all-new Fire Kids Pro reimagines the tablet experience for kids ages 6 to 12 with features that empower kids to independently explore and expanded, age-appropriate content. Fire Kids Pro is an affordable, kids tablet that includes everything a child needs to get started—a full-featured Fire tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with an expanded selection of content for older kids, a slim protective case, and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Fire Kids Pro is available in three sizes and four colors and prints. And, any customer with a Fire or Fire Kids tablet can enable the new Fire Kids Pro features on their existing device using the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

The all-new Fire Kids Pro includes:

Expanded Amazon Kids+ content: Fire Kids Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes a large selection of premium entertainment and educational content, now with even more of the content older kids love. Kids can choose from thousands of apps, songs, Audible books, games including Teen Titans Go and Asphalt 8 , books like Keeper of the Lost Cities and Chronicles of Narnia , PG and PG-13 videos hand-selected by the Amazon Kids team, plus educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and more.

Fire Kids Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes a large selection of premium entertainment and educational content, now with even more of the content older kids love. Kids can choose from thousands of apps, songs, Audible books, games including and , books like and , PG and PG-13 videos hand-selected by the Amazon Kids team, plus educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and more. Digital store: In addition to Kids+ content, Kids Pro tablets include access to a digital store so kids can request apps like Disney+, Spotify, Minecraft, Zoom, and more. Kids can request apps, and parents approve purchases and downloads. The digital store includes a selection of apps designed for children, and parents can choose to allow expanded access to additional apps. Mature and adult content is always excluded.

In addition to Kids+ content, Kids Pro tablets include access to a digital store so kids can request apps like Disney+, Spotify, Minecraft, Zoom, and more. Kids can request apps, and parents approve purchases and downloads. The digital store includes a selection of apps designed for children, and parents can choose to allow expanded access to additional apps. Mature and adult content is always excluded. Web browser: The Amazon Kids web browser now includes a setting that gives kids open but filtered access to the web for school projects and online curriculum. Built-in controls are designed to help filter out inappropriate sites. Parents can also allow and block specific sites.

The Amazon Kids web browser now includes a setting that gives kids open but filtered access to the web for school projects and online curriculum. Built-in controls are designed to help filter out inappropriate sites. Parents can also allow and block specific sites. Voice and video calling: Kids can make and receive voice and video calls over Wi-Fi with parent-approved contacts who have a Fire Kids tablet, Echo device or the Alexa app, letting them easily chat with friends to collaborate on homework or stay in touch with family. Kids can also make announcements like “I’m done with my homework” from the tablet to Alexa-enabled devices at home.

Kids can make and receive voice and video calls over Wi-Fi with parent-approved contacts who have a Fire Kids tablet, Echo device or the Alexa app, letting them easily chat with friends to collaborate on homework or stay in touch with family. Kids can also make announcements like “I’m done with my homework” from the tablet to Alexa-enabled devices at home. Music: A music row that includes stations from iHeartRadio Family makes kid-friendly music more easily accessible. Kids can choose from an array of curated playlists like Acoustic for Kids and Homework Inspiration, as well as live radio stations.

A music row that includes stations from iHeartRadio Family makes kid-friendly music more easily accessible. Kids can choose from an array of curated playlists like Acoustic for Kids and Homework Inspiration, as well as live radio stations. Flexible parental controls: Amazon Kids free parental controls make it easy for grown-ups to manage their kids’ screen time and digital content. Grown-ups can set daily goals, age filters, time limits for both weekdays and weekends, adjust the web browser experience, turn voice and video calling on or off, approve communications contacts, approve or deny purchases from the digital store, and more.

Amazon Kids free parental controls make it easy for grown-ups to manage their kids’ screen time and digital content. Grown-ups can set daily goals, age filters, time limits for both weekdays and weekends, adjust the web browser experience, turn voice and video calling on or off, approve communications contacts, approve or deny purchases from the digital store, and more. Grown-up look and feel: The home screen theme looks and feels more like a “grown-up” tablet. A new “For You” tab offers a personalized screen of content for easy discovery of new and recommended content, while the “Home” tab provides easy access to the child’s screen time rules and key features such as voice and video calling, the web browser, and the digital store.

The home screen theme looks and feels more like a “grown-up” tablet. A new “For You” tab offers a personalized screen of content for easy discovery of new and recommended content, while the “Home” tab provides easy access to the child’s screen time rules and key features such as voice and video calling, the web browser, and the digital store. Fun case and color options: Fire Kids Pro comes with a slim case in cool colors and fun prints that protects against drops and bumps. Parents can choose from Sky Blue, Black, Doodle, and Intergalactic. The case includes an adjustable stand that makes virtual learning, game play, and video watching easy and comfortable. All Fire Kids Pro tablets include a two-year worry-free guarantee—if it breaks, return it, and Amazon will replace it for free.

“Parents and kids love our Fire Kids tablets—they continue to be the best-selling kids tablets in the U.S. As kids’ interests expand, they naturally want to do more and need a tablet that grows with them,” said Kurt Beidler, general manager, Amazon Kids & Kids+. “The Fire Kids Pro offers everything parents already love from our Kids tablets with a new experience that gives kids ages 6 to 12 even more of what they want—more content, more freedom to safely explore with new features, and more social connection. And, Amazon Kids offers flexible parental controls that allow parents to tailor their children’s experience based on their family style—giving parents peace of mind as their kids get older.”

“Kids mature at different rates, and it’s up to parents to decide which types of content they’re comfortable with their kids engaging,” said Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute. “The way these products are designed gives families the ability to maintain oversight while building a healthy relationship with technology. Establishing this kind of trust will help with creating positive habits for kids as they become more independent online.”

Fire HD 10 Kids

The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids includes a Fire HD 10 tablet that offers up to 12 hours of battery life and USB-C for easy charging, especially for kids. The brilliant 10.1” HD display coupled with fast performance makes for a great video experience. Fire HD 10 Kids comes with a kid-proof case in Sky Blue, Aquamarine, or Lavender with a kickstand that doubles as a handle; a year of Amazon Kids+; and a two-year worry-free guarantee. It’s the perfect tablet for kids ages 3 to 7.

Amazon Kids+ provides kids unlimited access to over 20,000 books, movies, TV shows, Spanish-language content, Audible books, educational apps, and games—all curated by kids content experts. Amazon Kids free parental controls make it easy for grown-ups to manage their kids’ screen time and digital content. With the “Learn First” feature, grown-ups can block access to games and cartoons until after educational goals are met. These settings can be managed on the child’s device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Fire Kids Pro tablets start at $99.99 for the Fire 7 Kids Pro, $139.99 for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and $199.99 for the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. Families with an existing Fire Kids tablet can also upgrade to Fire Kids Pro through the Amazon Trade-In program with a 20 percent discount.

The next-generation Fire HD 10 Kids is $199.99. For a limited time, customers can get a 30 percent discount when they buy two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets.

Fire Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids tablets are available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping on May 26.

Amazon Kids is completely free to parents, and Amazon Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. Customers can use the same Amazon Kids+ subscription across any compatible device to access even more kid-friendly content, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chromebook, or Android devices.

