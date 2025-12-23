The Church of Ambrosia and Oakland Rapper Mistah F.A.B. expect a record turnout in today’s toy giveaway for children and families.

Community contributions this year have been overwhelming. Mistah F.A.B.’s Toys for Joy campaign raised approximately $20,000 in toy donations. The Church of Ambrosia contributed over $20,000 in psychedelic sacraments through its “Shrooms for Toys” program, bringing the combined value of this year’s partnership to more than $40,000. Significant contributions for food will also be distributed today, Dec. 23, starting at noon at the intersection of 45th and Market streets in Oakland.

“We are thrilled with how our community stepped forward to help meet the need,” said Dave Hodges, pastor of the world’s largest psychedelic church with more than 135,000 members. “We want to express our deep appreciation to all who contributed.”

Mistah F.A.B. noted the extraordinary pace of giving. “We are tremendously thankful to the community for its generosity,” he said. “The past several years have been difficult for those in need, and we appreciate the many donors who stepped up to help.”

Mistah F.A.B. launched the annual campaign 20 years ago, and it has become a mainstay of holiday giving for Oakland families. The campaign has had many generous backers, including the Church of Ambrosia. This holiday season marks the first official partnership between Mistah F.A.B. and the Church of Ambrosia’s Zide Door in Oakland.

The Church of Ambrosia supported the initiative by offering sacraments, including psychedelic mushrooms and cannabis, equal in value to new, unwrapped toy donations. The “Shrooms for Toys” exchange was available exclusively to church members, with membership fees waived during the campaign.

Toys for Joy Event:

What: Toys for Joy giveaway and hot plates for those in need

When: December 23, beginning at noon (while supplies last)

Where: At the intersection of 45th and Market Streets, Oakland

About the Organizations:

Mistah F.A.B. is a rapper, speaker, and lifelong Oakland advocate known for his year-round efforts to support families in his community. Two decades of Toys for Joy have made him one of Oakland’s most trusted voices for grassroots giving.

The Church of Ambrosia is a nondenominational, interfaith religious organization that supports safe access and use of Entheogenic Plants. Its Oakland-based Zide Door location has more than 135,000 members, making it the nation’s largest psychedelic church.

