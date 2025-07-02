Amarc Launches $10 Million 2025 Duke Copper-Gold District Drilling: Provides District Update

Amarc Resources Ltd. (“Amarc” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive 2025 drill program at its 100% owned DUKE Copper-Gold district (“DUKE District” or “District”) in central British Columbia (“BC”). Drilling is planned to test a number of copper-gold (“Cu-Au”) deposit targets across the 732 km2 District. This year’s program – budgeted at $10 million – will again be funded by Boliden (see release December 17, 2024), which is earning-in at DUKE. Amarc is the project operator.

“We are excited to be back out on the ground in collaboration with Boliden to continue to advance the DUKE District,” said Diane Nicolson, President and CEO. “Amarc’s systematic approach to exploration is discovering new occurrences of copper-gold mineralization in a region with half a century of exploration history. Drilling and survey work will step out to the north and south from the centrally located, open-ended DUKE porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit to test multiple copper-gold targets to unlock the further potential throughout the District. In addition to the successful scout drilling at the targets described below, some nine targets remain to be tested for the first time in 2025.”

“As Canada looks towards capitalizing on its critical mineral endowment, both the need and the opportunity, are clear. According to recent research[1], copper prices need to double to provide the necessary impetus for companies to develop the mines at the rate necessary to ‘satiate the rapid consumption of metal driven by …economic development and clean energy’ across the globe,” added Nicolson. “Amarc’s continued focus on the discovery and development of new copper-gold deposits at DUKE and at our other BC Cu-Au Districts such as AuRORA, Empress and IKE have the real potential to contribute to the provincial economy and, in particular, that of the local communities.”

Amarc’s DUKE District is located 80 km northeast of Smithers within the Babine Region, one of the most mineralized porphyry belts in BC. It hosts the former Bell and Granisle Cu-Au mines that were operated by Noranda Mines, and Morrison, an advanced stage Cu-Au deposit owned by a third party. Significant potential exists for discovery of new large porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Infrastructure servicing the former mines and the forestry and mineral exploration industries is nearby. There is an extensive network of forest roads and much of the DUKE District is road accessible.



DUKE District Update – Significance of Initial Scout “Greenfields Drilling” at the JO, C4 and Svea Cu-Au Targets

Over a timespan of less than 12 months, Amarc’s DUKE District program has revealed hallmarks of early-stage exploration success within a greenfields district.

The systematic and extensive exploration model used by Amarc in 2023 and 2024 is permitting the cost-effective identification of prospective mineralized targets while screening out less prospective areas.

In addition to the JO, C4 and Svea Targets discussed below, Amarc has built a pipeline of early-stage reconnaissance scale targets to be drill tested.

The effective use of reconnaissance scale Induced Polarization (“IP”) and airborne magnetic geophysical surveys, along with geochemical and geological surveys for target delineation, followed by initial scout drilling, is identifying the presence of mineralized biotite-feldspar porphyry (“BFP”) intrusions. BFP intrusions are associated with most of the major porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposits (Granisle, Bell, Morrison, DUKE and Nak) in the Babine Region. BFP intrusions hosting porphyry style Cu-Au mineralization have been recognized at the JO and C4 Targets for the first time.

Cu-Au ratios at the C4 and Svea occurrences indicate that the BFP intrusions are Au-enriched.

The presence of Au enhanced intervals at the JO Target is considered significant: gold-zinc mineralization is hosted within sulphide-rich black clastic sediments and may represent an ancillary deposit target type in the DUKE District.

The initial drill programs at the JO, C4 and Svea targets identified prospective mineralized environments. Defining the scale of higher-grade mineralization within these permissive environments will be the focus of the 2025 drill programs at these and similar targets.

In 2024, Amarc completed 19 scout core holes (5,815 m) at three porphyry Cu-Au deposit targets – JO, C4 and Svea. All three targets are located to the north of the DUKE Deposit (see Figure 1 and release June 25, 2024). The JO and C4 Targets were not previously known and had not been drill tested. The Svea Target had limited shallow historical drill testing in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s.

Figure 1: DUKE District – Amarc’s Comprehensive Surveys Have Delineated Multiple

New Porphyry Cu-Au Targets for Drill Testing

JO Deposit Target – Porphyry Cu-Au and Volcanic-Sediment Associated Au

The effectiveness of the on-going surveys completed across the DUKE District is highlighted by the JO Target, which is a new discovery of Cu-Au mineralization. The approximately 3 km2 target, as defined by IP chargeability and co-incident aeromagnetic anomalies, is largely overburden covered. Sporadic anomalous concentrations of Cu (51-192 ppm) and Au (15-71 ppb) were returned from soil geochemistry over a comprehensive survey grid. A composite rock chip sample taken from the discovery outcrop over approximately 3 m2 from a roadside gravel pit returned 0.18% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 55 ppm Mo in a strongly pyritic BFP. Six broadly spaced scout core drill holes (2,266 m) were completed in 2024 on the east lobe of the JO target (see Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

Drilling Highlights

The geophysical anomalies in the JO target area are underlain by a large (potentially greater than 1.5 km 2 ) BFP intrusion.

Parts of this BFP intrusion are significantly mineralized, for example, DKJ24043 returned 71 m of 0.13% CuEQ (see Table 1) from 71 m, and could indicate proximity to a porphyry deposit. The area remains to be fully drill tested.

Drill hole DKJ24042 returned an interesting 3 m of 3.56 g/t Au from 305 m including zinc concentration of 3,960 ppm, hosted within a fine grained, sulphide rich black clastic sediment. Discrete quartz veins are not present in this interval and enhanced gold-zinc mineralization in fine grained, carbon rich sediments may represent a previously unrecognized style of mineralization in this camp.

Notably the west lobe of the strong IP chargeability anomaly, is located approximately 1 km due west of the area of JO drilling and remains to be drill tested.

C4 Deposit Target – Porphyry Cu-Au

Like JO, the C4 Target area is characterised by extensive overburden cover. The target is defined by a 4 km2 IP chargeability high with an internal aeromagnetic high anomaly, and anomalous Cu-Au concentrations in sporadic soil geochemical samples. Three inaugural scout holes (777 m) drilled at the C4 Target in 2024 successfully intercepted previously unknown BFP hosted porphyry Cu-Au mineralization (see Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2).

Drilling Highlights

C4 exhibits early-stage exploration signatures of a potential Au enriched porphyry Cu with drillhole DKC24058 coring 48 m (from 73 m) of 0.11 g/t Au within a slightly broader 53 m (from 68 m) interval coring 0.16% CuEQ.

Mineralization may also be associated with intermediate (BFP) and mafic dykes that form proximal to intrusions; an example is drill hole DKC24058 that intercepted 14 m (from 163 m) of 0.19% CuEQ. This style of mineralization has been described at the Nak occurrence (see https://americaneaglegold.ca).

Mineralization has been intercepted by the three holes at C4 over an area of 500 m by 250 m; this has tested only 3% of the 4 km2 core of the IP chargeability anomaly which remains to be fully drill tested.

Svea Target – Porphyry Cu – Au and Structurally Controlled Cu-Au-Mo

Ten scout core drill holes (2,772 m) were completed in 2024 on the Svea Target. Drilling at Svea was guided by the interpretation of IP and aeromagnetic geophysics and broad historical Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly, as well as the results from a series of short, typically < 70 m long, historical drill holes completed in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s (see Amarc release January 19, 2024).

Drilling Highlights

Select drill holes at Svea intersected Cu-Au mineralized zones comparable to those intersected in historical drillholes, for example, drillhole DKS24046 intercepted 96 m of 0.23% CuEQ from 218 m, including a higher-grade interval of 21 m of 0.39% CuEQ from 236 m.

Quartz-bornite micro veinlets were encountered in two drill holes: DKS24049 intercepted 26 m of 0.23% CuEQ from 4 m, and DKS24050 intercepted 12 m of 0.16% CuEQ from 5 m.

Copper mineralized zones in several of the Svea drill holes have associated elevated Au concentrations ranging above 0.1 g/t Au. DDH’s DKS24046, DKS24049, DKS24052 and DKS24053 host intervals of greater than 0.1 g/t Au over widths ranging from 8 to 24 m.

Svea hosts a diverse suite of intrusions, which may be mineralized.

Table 1. Highlighted1 Diamond Drill Intersections, JO, C4 and Svea Targets

Target Drill

Hole Incl. From

(m) To

(m) Int.2,3,4

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) CuEQ5

(%) JO DKJ24042 305.00 308.00 3.00 3.56 0.01 1.1 2.00 DKJ24043 71.00 142.00 71.00 0.04 0.09 1.5 0.12 C4 DKC24056 119.00 145.00 26.00 0.10 0.07 2.1 0.14 DKC24057 24.00 36.00 12.00 0.18 0.20 0.5 0.30 DKC24058 68.00 121.00 53.00 0.11 0.08 0.6 0.15 163.00 177.34 14.34 0.10 0.06 10.6 0.19 Svea DKS24046 218.00 314.00 96.00 0.07 0.17 0.6 0.22 Incl. 236.00 257.00 21.00 0.14 0.30 1.0 0.38 DKS24047 145.00 157.00 12.00 0.05 0.13 1.0 0.16 DKS24049 3.77 29.96 26.19 0.12 0.16 1.3 0.23 186.00 204.00 18.00 0.07 0.09 0.5 0.13 DKS24050 5.00 17.00 12.00 0.07 0.11 1.0 0.16 DKS24052 115.00 242.00 127.00 0.06 0.11 1.3 0.16 DKS24053 71.00 83.00 12.00 0.16 0.05 1.6 0.15

Notes to Table 1:

For inclusion in Table 1 all CuEQ values must exceed 0.14% CuEQ over greater then or equal to 12 m or gold assay values exceeding 1.0 g/t Au over 3 m, except for holes DKJ24043 & DKS24049, which are calculated at 0.12% & 0.13% CuEQ, respectively. Drillholes not listed, lie below these thresholds. Widths reported are drill widths, such that true thicknesses are unknown. All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. Some figures may not sum exactly due to rounding. Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Au US$1,800.00/oz,

Ag US$24.00/oz and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 85%, Au 72% and Ag 67%. Conversion of metals to an

equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by

conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal

equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ % = Cu% + (Au

g/t * (Au recovery / Cu recovery) * (Au $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu

recovery) * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)).

Table 2: JO, C4 and Svea Target Drill Hole Information

Target Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) EOH

(m) JO DKJ24042 661337 6148663 1169 268 -50 313.60 DKJ24043 661337 6148663 1169 178 -49 305.00 DKJ24044 661634 6148672 1156 92 -50 310.50 DKJ24045 661062 6148671 1139 271 -50 308.00 DKJ24059 662119 6148685 1146 228 -45 478.20 DKJ24060 661495 6149201 1129 225 -45 551.00 C4 DKC24056 676607 6132596 1274 84 -46 272.00 DKC24057 676279 6132586 1232 267 -46 279.30 DKC24058 676273 6132591 1238 357 -46 225.40 Svea DKS24046 668279 6143533 1387 0 -46 416.00 DKS24047 668043 6143645 1393 184 -46 220.00 DKS24048 668043 6143645 1393 359 -46 87.00 DKS24049 668976 6143850 1437 358 -45 422.00 DKS24050 668976 6143850 1437 349 -86 155.00 DKS24051 668898 6144410 1514 267 -47 246.00 DKS24052 668693 6144597 1493 271 -45 323.00 DKS24053 668958 6143801 1435 130 -45 271.50 DKS24054 668471 6143563 1433 359 -46 377.00 DKS24055 668439 6144491 1493 274 -46 254.00

