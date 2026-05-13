Am Prosit: The Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter Turns 60

Locally owned, operated; regionally famous, nationally treasured and awarded; events announced.

As it celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year, the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter remains locally owned, sedulous operated, regionally famous, and nationally treasured.

Karl and Elizabeth Schoene immigrated to the United States in 1957 with their three children, Carl Jr., Irmgard, and Gertrude. They purchased the White Pine Estates in Grant Township on which they built a house, and attached their Gasthaus to its South wall officially opening it in 1966 with just eight tables.

Catering to the large German population in the East Metro, the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter quickly grew in popularity. Carl created a brand of a nail driving game (Hammer-Schalgen®) which was used to promote the restaurant. In 1972, the Schoene’s built a new Gasthaus where their home stood then built and moved into a new house just West of the new building.

Enter Kim Wlaschin, who met Carl while working at the Gasthaus. They later married in 1986 and purchased the restaurant to ensure it remained in the family with Kim’s father (Mike Wlaschin) acquiring the Hammer-Schlagen® brand. The next year, Gasthaus was the victim of arson: a suspect was never charged, and the insurance did not cover the cost of rebuilding. But, that didn’t stop them: Carl and Kim rebuilt the Gasthaus, and re-opened its doors in 1988 continuing operations with advice from Carl’s parents. In 1994, a tornado blew thru the property taking 40 mature white pines with the restaurant narrowly escaping its wrath.

Karl died in 1998 with his son Carl passing in 2003. Kim later re-married Dan Quade in 2005. The pair ran Gasthaus with Kim leading operations inside the building and Dan maintaining the exterior and the vast grounds of the restaurant; including the seasonal changes in decorations and the care of Gasthaus’ goats, chickens, and other animals. Like every restaurant, Gasthaus was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop Kim and Dan: they continued operating under the strict limitations imposed upon them until they could fully re-open. In December 2021, Kim and Dan decided to retire and closed the doors to Gasthaus. However, they continued limited operations to keep the liquor and food licenses active until they found “the right buyer.” In 2023, Kim found that in Jim Martin, her father’s Hammer-Schlagen® business partner. Martin–who still owns and operates the Hammer-Schlagen® brand across the nation–opened the doors to the Gasthaus once again to the public that May.

“When I took the helm,” Says Martin, “I promised that Gasthaus would remain the same. We have preserved the recipes brought from the old country by Elizabeth, we only serve beer imported from Bavaria like Karl, we throw the Volksfests started by Carl and Kim, we beautify the grounds as designed by Dan, we preserve the Stamtisch, and we continue providing Gemütlichkeit instilled by previous staff. It remains my honor to be the community’s steward to safeguard these traditions. And, it brings us great pleasure to be host to those who have traveled from other states and countries just to eat here.”

Through its Resolution #2026-16, the City Of Grant has proclaimed May 30, 2026, as “Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter Day” because not only is the Gasthaus “an important part of the greater St. Croix Valley restaurant and entertainment scene” but also because “the restaurant has been a major contributor to the health and happiness of residents and visitors to the City of Grant.” Visitors can view the resolution hanging to the right of the main entrance.

Next to the City Of Grant’s proclamation is a certificate issued by the Architect Of The United States Capitol commemorating our nation’s Semiquincentennial this year and “to certify that the accompanying flag was flown over the United States Capitol … to commemorate the decades of unwavering support of Minnesota communities and families by the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter and in celebration this year of its 60th Anniversary.”

Also, just above the City Of Grant’s proclamation is a certification issued by the Secretary Of The United States Navy and the accompanying Civilian Service Achievement Medal awarded to Martin for “his contribution of hundreds of hours of volunteer service … providing overall supervision at the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter … [and] the superior performance, judgment, and commitment to public service displayed by him reflect great credit upon themselves, the veterans of foreign wars, and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”

Grant’s proclamation further states that Gasthaus “has scheduled a number of events throughout calendar year 2026 to celebrate its 60th Anniversary.” The next of these events is the 60th Anniversary Party on Saturday May 30 from 5pm to 10pm (21+ only). Attendees can expect a variety of Hofbrau beer imported directly from Munich, the raising of a Maibaum (May Pole), live polka music, and a variety of other great entertainment.

Following the 60th Anniversary Party, Gasthaus will have its Biergarten open every Saturday and Sunday in June, July, and August from noon to 6pm. The VetsFest (presented by Vets For Music) will be held on June 27 and 28th. Then, on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, Gasthaus will be holding its annual Waldfest. This will be followed by its very well-attended Oktoberfest Party on September 18 thru 27, its Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, December 5, and its Santa Buffet on Sunday, December 13.

But, you don’t have to just come to an event to experience the history of Gasthaus. There is a photo album in the upstairs bar with pictures of old Gasthaus, the construction of new Gasthaus (and its grounds), and past Gasthaus affairs. Just as others have enjoyed the traditions of Gasthaus from the mid-1900’s thru today, you can still do the same as they have not changed. Gasthaus is located at 8390 Lofton Ave N in Grant (near Stillwater), and open Wednesday thru Sunday with the first seating at 11:00am and the final seating at 7:30pm. The Landshuterstube on its lower-level is open from 6:30pm to 10pm, and is available for banquets and your special event.

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Jim Martin, (651) 439-7128.

View this press release online at <https://gasthausbavarianhunter.com?p=87972>.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire