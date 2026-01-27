AM Positions for Next Phase of Global Growth: Kelly McAndrew to Chairman; Dave Watrous to CEO

For over 21 years, Kelly McAndrew has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), playing a pivotal role in shaping AM Technical Solutions (AM) culture and strategic direction, enabling exceptional results.

Kelly now transitions into the role of Chairman of the Board. As Chairman, Kelly will focus on investments and partnerships to further enhance the company’s solution offerings.

Dave Watrous will succeed Kelly as Chief Executive Officer. AM has worked closely with Dave for more than six years in the roles of customer and partner. His faith, integrity, leadership qualities, and strong industry expertise make him the ideal choice for this role.

With a distinguished 30-year career in High-Technology industries, Dave brings extensive capabilities in delivering multi-billion-dollar Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, and Validation projects worldwide.

As CEO, Dave will focus on leading growth, accelerating opportunities, enhancing customer value, and reinforcing the company’s position as an industry leader while upholding core values and ethics.

Under Kelly’s leadership, AM strengthened its market position, expanded capabilities, and developed into a high-performing Global Engineering and Construction Management firm serving the High-Technology industry. Guided by strong faith, ethics, Kelly fostered a culture of integrity, care, innovation, and success.

Concurrently, he will collaborate with Dave Watrous to provide high-level strategic guidance, ensure alignment with core values, and support ethical and sustainable growth. His passion for helping and mentoring others is enriched by both his family and ministry activities, which inspire excellence in life and business.

This transition from Kelly to Dave underscores the company’s dedication to:

Continuity of Core Values: The company’s principles and culture remain unchanged.

Strengthening Leadership: Combining Kelly’s strategic vision with Dave’s leadership and expertise positions AM for long-term success.

Enhanced Capabilities: AM will continue to invest in talent, leadership, innovation, and capabilities to better serve stakeholders.

Strong Ethics: Faith, Integrity, and Responsibility remain the foundation of the company.

“Serving as CEO for more than two decades has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, as we built a values-driven company grounded in faith, integrity, and a commitment to exceptional results,” says Kelly McAndrew. “I have full confidence in Dave Watrous as he steps into the CEO role, and I believe his leadership, character, and dedication will guide AM into an even stronger future.”

– Learn more about AM Technical Solutions at AMTS.com .

ABOUT AM TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS: Founded in 1994, AM is a global architecture, engineering, construction, and commissioning firm for high-tech markets. AM targets semiconductor, life sciences, data centers, solar, aerospace, research, university, and other high-technology facilities. AM has successfully managed over $30 billion in capital projects, cleanroom construction builds, and facility expansions for more than 170 different customers in 26 different countries.

AM’s Global Headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with multiple regional offices across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Contact Information

Sandeep Davé

Chief Business Officer

sdave@amts.com

518-450-8748

SOURCE: AM Technical Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire