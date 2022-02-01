AM Best Rating Services CEO Featured on Leading Insurance and Technology Podcast

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best Rating Services President and CEO Matthew C. Mosher appears as a guest in the latest episode of the FNO: InsureTech Podcast, which has been focusing on insurance and technology for 200-plus episodes.





During the episode, Mosher discusses the delegated underwriting authority enterprise market, which includes managing general agents and other similar entities, and how they bring value across the insurance ecosystem by developing books of business and programs for insurers. Other topics include the Florida property insurance market, insuretech trends and climate risk.

The episode is available here.

The episode also can be downloaded at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and many other podcast hosting sites. The FNO: InsureTech Podcast began in 2019 and interviews leaders from insurance and insuretech to get up-to-date perspectives on how technology is transforming the industry.

For more information about the FNO: InsureTech Podcast, please visit https://www.fnoinsuretech.com/

