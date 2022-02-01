Altoida to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARAltoida, Inc., the precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced that management will be presenting at the upcoming conferences:

BioFuture

Panel Title: New Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Care in Alzheimer’s

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10:30 – 11:30 am ET

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

HLTH 2022

Date: Nov. 13-16, 2022

Location: Kiosk #1158-20, UCSF HealthHub Pavilion, Level 2 show floor, The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

CNS Summit 2022

Panel Title: Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases – Transforming Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Development and Disease Management

Date/Time: Saturday, November 19, 1:00 -1:50 pm ET

Location: The Boca Raton, 501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL

Microsoft Data Science & Law Forum

Keynote Title: Transforming patient’s management and clinical development via AI driven precision medicine.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha, Chief Medical Officer, Altoida

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Location: Brussels, Microsoft HQ

CTAD 2022

Round table: The Alzheimer’s disease Patient Pathway from a sex and gender lens.

Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha

Date: Nov. 29 – Dec 2.

Location: Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Roche Start Up Day

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10

Location: Roche HQ, Basel, Switzerland

Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha

Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases – Transforming neuroscience clinical development

HBA Roche Event

Round table: The missing X

Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 6

Location: Basel, Roche HQ Switzerland

To meet with the Altoida team at these events, contact [email protected].

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is pioneering precision neurology diagnostics to set a new gold standard for patient care. Our innovative AI-driven approach combines novel digital biomarkers with immersive augmented reality to evaluate cognition. The result is our validated device and evidence-based platform with more than 20 years of scientific research. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com or follow @Altoida on Twitter.

Contacts

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

[email protected]

