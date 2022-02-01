Altoida Announces Key Hires To Accelerate Development of Digital Phenotypes Platform for Alzheimer’s Disease

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Altoida, Inc., a precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced key appointments across clinical affairs, marketing, and operations to support the continued advancement of its digital phenotypes and programs. The recent appointments include:

Brooks Kenny, Vice President of Marketing

Frances Quevenco, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Medical Manager

Florencia Lulita, Ph.D., Clinical Operations Manager

Alberto Ferrari, Ph.D., Biostatistician

Shawn Fitzgerald, Head of Quality Management

“I am thrilled to welcome Brooks, Frances, Florencia, Alberto, and Shawn to the Altoida team as we enter into our next phase of growth,” said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. “As we bring our digital phenotypes across Alzheimer’s Disease and other CNS indications, the collective expertise of this team – spanning clinical development, biostatistics, marketing, and strategic operations will be invaluable. WIth new therapies on the horizon, Altoida is poised to disrupt the current landscape of brain health and provide actionable insights for companies conducting clinical trials in neurology.”

Brooks Kenny, VP of Marketing

Brooks brings extensive industry and patient advocacy experience to Altoida. A longtime advocate for early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Brooks was previously Vice President of Consumer Engagement and Partnerships at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s. She led the growth of consumer-facing platforms and strategic, cross-cutting partnerships including the development, launch and growth of BrainGuide, which reached hundreds of thousands of people under her stewardship. Brooks also directed the Women’s Leadership Council – a group of executive women that are spotlighting the disproportionate impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women.

Brooks is a nationally recognized subject matter expert in breaking down stigma in early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and women’s brain health and often speaks with diverse groups on these topics. She has more than two decades of experience in health communications, previously serving as Managing Director at High Lantern Group, a healthcare communications agency, and Founding Partner in a technology startup serving family caregivers. She has an MPH degree from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in Community Health Education from the University of Maryland.

Frances Quevenco, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Medical Manager

Dr. Quevenco is a neuroscientist and was previously the Senior Global Medical Affairs Lead for Neuroscience at Roche Diagnostics, where she established the value of a timely biomarker-based diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. She obtained her BSc at University College London, followed by an MSc at Imperial College London, before joining the National University of Singapore (NUS) as a Cognitive Neuroscientist. After two years of research at NUS, she joined Prof. Roger Nitsch’s group at the University of Zurich. She dedicated her Ph.D. and postdoc to exploring preclinical Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers to enable earlier detection of the disease when an intervention is most effective. She also strongly advocates advancing research into sex and gender-specific differences in brain and mental disease.

Florencia Lulita, Ph.D., Clinical Operations Manager

Dr. Lulita is a Neuroscientist and Molecular Biologist by training with more than 12 years of global leadership developing and directing preclinical & clinical research in Alzheimer’s disease and Down syndrome. She started her scientific career in Buenos Aires, Argentina, obtaining her Ph.D. at McGill University, Canada, and postdoctoral work at Université de Montreal. Before joining Altoida, she led several research efforts as a Principal Investigator on novel approaches for biomarker discovery in Alzheimer’s disease at the Sant Pau Memory Unit in Barcelona. She also held roles as Advisor for non-profit organizations and digital health startups. She is a member of several international workgroups on Alzheimer’s disease and Down syndrome.

Alberto Ferrari, Ph.D., Biostatistician

Alberto has been a biostatistician since 2015, after a Ph.D. in molecular medicine and a master’s in medical Statistics and Genomics. He has analyzed multiple Phase 1-2 clinical trials and real-world clinical evidence databases and is an expert in a meta-analysis of proportion data.

Shawn Fitzgerald, Head of Quality Management

Shawn recently led the remediation and improvement of Quality Management Systems for several medical device companies to ensure compliance with complex global medical device and pharmaceutical regulatory requirements. He earned his Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech. Before transitioning into Quality and Regulatory leadership, Shawn spent more than a decade in new product development and operations for Texas Instruments, Lexmark, Oki Data, and QVC.

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida is developing digital phenotypes of neurological disease with the power of augmented reality and machine learning all from a smart device. Our innovative AI-driven approach combines novel digital biomarkers with immersive augmented reality to evaluate cognition. Altoida’s evidence-based platform is founded on more than 20 years of scientific research and published in multiple peer-reviewed papers. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com or follow @Altoida on Twitter.

