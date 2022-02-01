Alteon.io expands powerful post-production suite with workflow extension for Final Cut Pro

New software unlocks Alteon’s versatile ecosystem for content creators using Apple’s flagship editing tool

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Content creators using Apple’s Final Cut Pro can now share files more quickly and securely with a new workflow extension from Alteon.io, a comprehensive cloud-based hub designed specifically for creatives. The Alteon workflow extension is available on the App Store for free.





Rather than shipping hard drives between collaborators, users can upload files directly to Alteon’s secure cloud storage platform. With a single click, creators can then share that media with anyone in the world, setting permissions and optional expiration dates for added security.

After installing Alteon’s workflow extension for Final Cut Pro, users can download their media from Alteon directly into Apple’s non-linear editing (NLE) system, where they can view and edit their footage. Collaborators with access to the project in Alteon can then download the original file or an automatically generated proxy—which is especially useful when working with high-quality professional file formats such as Blackmagic RAW, which Alteon natively supports.

The result is a faster, easier way to share and store media, bypassing cumbersome IT setups and physical hard drive shipments that have beleaguered the creative industry for years. The Alteon team is already developing new ways to further streamline workflows, including the ability to view timestamped comments, made in Alteon, within Final Cut Pro.

Alteon’s extension comes as the Final Cut Pro user base continues to grow in both traditional and new content creation customers. The NLE has millions of dedicated users, and is deployed by professional productions around the world to create leading films, shows and web content.

“Our core mission is to democratize the creative industry, breaking down the barriers that have long prevented independent freelancers, content creators and small businesses from realizing their full potential,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder of Alteon. “With our new workflow extension for Final Cut Pro, we’re meeting dedicated members of the creative community where they are, helping them work within a post-production framework they already know and love.”

The workflow extension for Final Cut Pro is Alteon’s second extension for a popular NLE, following their extension for Adobe Premiere Pro, which the company revealed in September 2021. They will continue adding support for popular NLEs in the future.

About Alteon.io

Alteon.io is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios to work together. By leveraging Web3 technologies, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, work more efficiently and organize assets more intuitively. Alteon is a subsidiary of Third Summit. For more, visit alteon.io.

Contacts

Michael Fraiman



[email protected]