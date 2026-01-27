Alset AI’s Lyken.AI Approved as Vendor from Leading Multinational Technology and Telecommunications Company

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its flagship AI business, Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI (“Lyken.AI“), has been formally approved as a qualified vendor and has received its official vendor code from a leading multinational technology and telecommunications company.

This vendor approval represents a major milestone for Lyken.AI, enabling the company to move forward with commercial engagements and positioning it to begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026 through the provision of production-grade AI cloud infrastructure and related services.(1) The Company expects an initial purchase order for hardware services to be placed in the near term, with follow-on orders anticipated.(1)

“We are thrilled to have been approved as a vendor and to receive our official vendor code from this global technology and telecommunications leader,” said Kurtis Krack, President of Lyken.AI. “This achievement positions Lyken.AI to begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026, as we anticipate an initial order in the near term, followed by additional re-orders.(1) It is a strong testament to the strength and differentiation of Lyken.AI’s full-service business model, which delivers end-to-end hardware infrastructure, and secures GPU cloud, platform services, and customized AI deployment solutions.”

For more information about Lyken.AI, to explore customer or partnership opportunities, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.lyken.ai/.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note

(1) This is forward-looking information and based on a number of assumptions. These targets, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing information. See “Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Future-Oriented Financial Information” below.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to impacts of Lyken.AI’s vendor approval on the Company’s business; the Company’s expectation that an initial purchase order for Lyken.AI’s services will be placed in the near term, with additional re-orders thereafter; expectations regarding near-term revenue resulting from Lyken.AI’s vendor approval and anticipated purchase orders; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Future-Oriented Financial Information

This press release also contains certain future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) regarding the Company’s forecasted revenues and prospective results of operations from the vendor approval and anticipated purchase orders of Lyken.AI. Such FOFI is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The FOFI involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and while the Company believes there is reasonable basis for the FOFI, such target may not be met and actual results may vary and differ materially. FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date hereof and was included for the purpose of providing further information about the Company’s anticipated future business operations and revenues, and the importance of the vendor approval of Lyken.AI. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action with respect to the future of Lyken.AI. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results, profitability or other measures of financial performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the FOFI and to note that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Risks and uncertainties as more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca can have a significant impact on the FOFI included herein. The Company’s actual results may differ than as disclosed in this press release.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire