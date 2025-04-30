Alset AI Expands Revenue Agreement with Silver Birch

Agreement provides high-impact software to Lyken’s AI infrastructure platform, broadening use cases, accelerating revenue opportunities, and simplifying adoption for enterprise customers

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN:A40M0J)(SYM:1R6) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce it has amended its previously-announced agreement (the “Amended Agreement“) with Silver Birch Growth Inc. (“Silver Birch“) dated April 30, 2025 (the “Original Agreement“, and together with the Amended Agreement, the “Agreement“) to amend the terms of certain royalty compensation to be provided the Company with respect to certain customers pursuant to the terms of the Original Agreement (the “Royalty Compensation“). Except for the Royalty Compensation, no other terms to the Original Agreement were amended in the Amended Agreement.

The Agreement will continue to expand the portfolio of software solutions available under the brand Lyken.AI, the Company’s flagship cloud compute platform (“Lyken“). The Agreement will also continue to allow select third-party applications available through Lyken on preferred commercial terms, enabling customers to deploy AI and software solutions from a single provider and to scale faster with lower integration friction.

The software solutions being distributed by Alset AI through Lyken include:

Drawbridge – a practical “bridge” platform that assists AI agents and marketing teams gather data and unique insights through incentivized engagement campaigns via optimized, high converting landing page-based giveaways.

Pier39.ai – a modern commerce monetization and personalization engine designed to improve conversion and incremental revenue with intelligent on-site experiences (such as intelligent post-purchase offers and placements). Pier39.ai provides a drop-in path for brands seeking a contemporary alternative to legacy checkout monetization tools.

Vyrill – AI video intelligence for brands, which turn user-generated influencer and brand videos into searchable, rights-cleared, shoppable content (such as TikTok). Vyrill helps brands capture user-generated content (UGC) video reviews at scale at a fraction of cost, discover high-performing videos, secure usage rights, generate product-level insights, and activate content across ChatGPT, search engine optimization (SEO), websites, product detail pages (PDPs), and campaigns.

Why this matters: building solutions, not just servers

Broader catalog, more use cases: The Agreement allows Lyken to package compute and software solutions for immediate business value, such as deploying an AI agent that uses Drawbridge to retrieve data and take associated actions, activate Pier39.ai to increase commerce revenue, and use Vyrill to unlock shoppable video on product pages.

One vendor, one contract: Customers are able to buy infrastructure and software under the Lyken umbrella, with consolidated billing, basic integration support, and an aligned success plan.

Faster time-to-value: Pre-vetted solutions and reference playbooks reduce security reviews and information technology (IT) initiation, allowing teams get to first value in weeks-not quarters.

Revenue scale: For Alset AI, wholesale distribution under the Agreement provides for potential software revenue streams alongside compute consumption, with cross-selling and upselling opportunities as customers expand.

Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI, commented: “Year-to-date we focused on building strong foundations-resetting our structure, expanding our partner network, and positioning Lyken to scale. Focusing on this Agreement is the next logical step as it adds solution depth in addition to our AI infrastructure, providing customers practical tools they can deploy quickly to drive revenue and efficiency. By pairing compute with curated software and AI agents, we’re turning Lyken into a solutions platform, not just capacity. We’re excited about the pipeline and the opportunity to accelerate our growth roadmap.”

Randy Gilling, Founder of Silver Birch, added: “We’re pleased to continue to work with Alset AI to bring a focused set of high-impact applications to Lyken customers. The expansion of Lyken’s offering through the Agreement opens up more opportunity in the near-term, while having a bigger impact for customers. We have seen strong results from installations of these technologies and look forward to seeing similar results with Lyken customers.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

About Silver Birch Growth

Silver Birch provides go-to-market capital and sales execution to B2B software, data, and services companies with early-stage recurring revenue. Silver Birch offers rapid acceleration for companies ready to commercialize and grow.

For further information please visit: www.silverbirchgrowth.com

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

