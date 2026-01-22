Alset AI Congratulates Investee Company Henon on World-First Launch of Zero-Error RAG System for Financial Workflows

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its investee company, Henon Financial Technologies Inc. (“Henon“), has launched the world’s first Zero-Error Retrieval-Augmented Generation (“RAG“) system specifically designed for unstructured data in financial workflows1.

This achievement establishes a new benchmark for AI reliability in private equity and credit firms, where even minor inaccuracies in AI-generated outputs can result in substantial financial or operational consequences. While conventional RAG systems achieve accuracy rates of 75% to 92%,1 which is generally considered to be adequate for consumer applications but insufficient for institutional finance, Henon’s zero-error system has been rigorously tested across structured reporting, valuation workflows, audit trails, and scenario modeling. The testing demonstrated consistent, explainable, and verifiably correct outputs for each query.

Henon’s architecture combines a controlled retrieval layer with strict data governance protocols, eliminating ambiguity at the source and preventing hallucinations or approximations The result delivers grounded, auditable responses that are drawn exclusively from verified data.

The zero-error RAG engine is now fully integrated and available across Henon’s monitoring, reporting, and modeling modules, supporting both historical and real-time portfolio data with built-in reasoning checks and complete source traceability.

Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI Ventures Inc., commented: “We are incredibly proud to support Henon as they deliver the world’s first zero-error RAG system purpose-built for institutional finance. This milestone not only validates our investment thesis but also highlights the impact of backing elite teams that do not compromise on reliability in high-stakes environments. Henon’s innovation is an instrumental development in AI and underscores Alset’s focus on investments that drive meaningful, mission-critical AI advancements.”

This launch forms a core component of Henon’s M1 architecture, an AI-native platform designed to remove friction across the financial data lifecycle, from ingestion to actionable insight, supporting CFOs, general partners, and operators in moving from data to decision with greater confidence and reduced reliance on tool fragmentation or manual verification.

About Henon Financial Technologies Inc.

Henon is an AI-native platform purpose-built for private equity and credit firms. It integrates data warehousing, monitoring, reporting, modeling, and valuation capabilities into a single secure system of action, dramatically reducing friction from data to decision. Henon serves a global client base from offices in Toronto, Chicago, and London. For more information, visit www.henon.ai.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

