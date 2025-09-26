Alpha1 AI Launches Five-Year RCT After Two Years of Proven Gains Across Six States

Two-year, multi-state evidence in computational thinking, STEM, and engagement; a 2025-2030 RCT to confirm causal impact at scale.

Alpha1 AI announced the initiation of a five-year randomized controlled trial (RCT) to build on two consecutive years of positive results across Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and North Carolina. Over the past two academic years, schools using Alpha1 AI demonstrated statistically significant gains in computational thinking and STEM achievement, alongside large increases in student engagement and time-on-task.

Two years of results at a glance

Computational Thinking: Effect size d = 0.32 (p < .001) across large, multi-state samples using validated pre/post assessments.

STEM Achievement: 23% improvement on standardized STEM assessments; d = 0.28 (p < .01).

Engagement/Time-on-Task: 47 minutes of engaged learning vs. 23 minutes on traditional platforms; d = 1.04 (p < .001).

Scale (last two years): From 12,890 students in 29 schools to 18,247 students in 61 schools, with consistent effects across urban, suburban, and rural settings.

Rigorous methods, classroom realism

Alpha1 AI’s studies employed quasi-experimental designs with propensity-score matching, hierarchical linear modeling to account for school and district clustering, and pre/post plus 6- and 12-month follow-ups. Attrition remained well below WWC thresholds (8.3%), and standardized effect-size calculations (Cohen’s d with Hedges’ g) were used throughout. Findings generalize across diverse demographics, including high-poverty schools, English learners, students with disabilities, and rural students.

Next step: Gold-standard evidence

The newly launched five-year RCT (50,000 students) will evaluate an updated dosage target of 4 hours/week-an evolution of the prior 3 hours/week model-while holding constant the core platform, professional development, and support structures that drove the last two years’ gains. The RCT is part of a broader research agenda that includes post-graduation outcome tracking, mechanism studies, replication in new contexts, and collaborations with universities for independent evaluation and data sharing.

“District leaders want evidence that is both rigorous and practical,” said Israel Alvarado, Acting CTO. “Our two-year record shows consistent impact in real classrooms, and the RCT will give decision-makers causal clarity at scale.”

About Alpha1 AI

Alpha1 AI is a K-12 teaching and learning platform featuring an AI tutor and an educator co-pilot that supports lesson design, differentiation, and assessment aligned to state standards. Research activities are conducted under IRB approval with FERPA-verified privacy practices.

