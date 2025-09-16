Allied OMS Expands into Greater Austin through Partnership with Heart of Texas Oral Surgery

Allied OMS, the nation’s leading doctor-owned and doctor-led management services organization (MSO) for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, today announced its entry into the Greater Austin market through a partnership with Heart of Texas Oral Surgery.

Led by Dr. Jeff Alford, Heart of Texas Oral Surgery provides the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including wisdom tooth removal, dental extractions, dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, treatment for facial pain and injuries, and care for TMJ disorders. With locations in Lakeway and Bastrop, the practice is recognized for surgical excellence, patient-centered care, and deep community roots.

“I was looking for a way to reduce the administrative burden while continuing to grow,” said Dr. Alford. “I also wanted to be part of a network of doctors I could collaborate with and help mentor. Through Allied, I’ve joined a group of peers and taken on a role in our doctor-led recruiting committee – helping shape the next generation of surgeons and raise the bar for both patient care and practice operations.”

The expansion into Austin is part of Allied’s broader Texas strategy to establish a presence in every major metropolitan area, which already includes Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Houston.

“As Austin’s population grew rapidly, we recognized the need for additional high-quality surgical access across the region,” said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. “Rather than building from scratch, we partnered with a respected practice that is already deeply embedded in its community and aligned with our vision for growth. I was also impressed with Dr. Alford’s growth mindset and his desire to be actively involved at the corporate level. Doctor leadership up and down through our business is a hallmark of what makes us different.”

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at www.alliedoms.com.

About Heart of Texas Oral Surgery

Heart of Texas Oral Surgery provides full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical care to patients across the Greater Austin area through its offices in Lakeway and Bastrop. Led by Dr. Jeff Alford, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a background in both surgical and restorative dentistry, the practice is known for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient comfort, and personalized care. With expertise in wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, jaw surgery, TMJ treatment, and more, Heart of Texas Oral Surgery combines advanced technology with a compassionate approach to deliver outstanding outcomes. Learn more at www.heartoftexasoralsurgery.com.

