ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 51ST ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS®
Abby Phillip, Katherine LaNasa, Monica Lewinsky, Oprah Winfrey,
Rachel Sennott, Rhea Seehorn, Sarah Snook, Tina Knowles,
“Chappell Roan with Kelleigh Bannen of Today’s Country,”
“Dancing with the Stars,” and “Yellowjackets” Among this Year’s Winners
“Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything”
Named Grand Award Winner for Documentary
National Winners to be Celebrated at Gracie Awards Gala on May 19 in LA;
Local and Student Winners to be Recognized at
Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16 in NYC
NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announces the winners of the 51st Annual Gracie Awards® — the premier honor for women in media — celebrating the women who are showing up, telling the truth, and making it impossible to look away.
Winners span television, streaming, radio, audio, and digital media. National television, streaming, radio, and digital media award winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 19, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. Local television, radio, and student award recipients will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 16, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Tickets are available here.
The Grand Award for Documentary, which highlights superior storytelling and production that aligns with the Gracie Awards’ mission, has been awarded to Hulu’s Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything, an intimate portrait of the woman who broke open broadcast journalism at a time when the industry told her no at every turn.
“Women’s stories don’t just reflect the world, they shape it, shift it, and refuse to let it stay the same,” said Becky Brooks, President of AWMF. “This year’s honorees are doing exactly that across every platform, every format, every audience. We are proud, we are moved, and we are honored to say their names out loud.”
The Gracie Awards Gala will be produced by female-owned production companies Do Great Projects and Mythical Creatures, with Kristin Whalley returning as Executive Producer — bringing the same ethos behind the awards to every aspect of the night. Previous Gracie honorees include Ava DuVernay, Carol Burnett, Marlo Thomas, Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Oh, Savannah Guthrie, Shonda Rhimes, and Taylor Swift, among many others.
The Gracie Awards are proudly sponsored by CNN, Hallmark Media, iHeart/Premiere, Jamie Kern Lima, Katz Media Group, Lauren’s Kids Foundation, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, among others.
51ST ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS WINNERS
TELEVISION/STREAMING NATIONAL WINNERS
48 Hours “Joe Hunter’s Mission” (48 Hours)
CBS NEWS
News Magazine – Feature
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
Hallmark Media
Made for Television Movie
Abby Phillip (NewsNight with Abby Phillip)
CNN
On-Air Talent – News
ABC News 20/20
ABC NEWS
News Magazine
ABC News Investigates: Web of Danger: 764 (ABC News Nightline)
ABC NEWS
Investigative Feature
Adry Rodriguez and Johanna Usma (Noticiero Univision)
UNIVISION-NETWORK
Non-English Individual Achievement- Producer
All Her Fault
Peacock
Limited Series
Annetta Marion (First to the Finish)
WPP, Boardwalk Pictures, Mazda Motorsports/ Prime Video
Director – Sports Documentary
Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything
ABC News Studios, Hulu
Documentary – GRAND AWARD
Barbie Kligman (Doc)
Sony Pictures Television / Fox Entertainment
Showrunner Fiction – Drama
Baylen Out Loud
TLC
Unscripted/Reality
Character AI (60 Minutes)
CBS NEWS
Investigative Feature
Cleopatra’s Final Secret
National Geographic
Documentary – Historical
Dancing with the Stars
ABC/BBC Studios
Competition Series
Desi Lydic (The Daily Show)
Comedy Central
On-Air Talent – Entertainment
DORA
Nickelodeon
Family Series – Animated
Femicide Surge: Romanian Women Killed Despite Seeking Help
Antena 3 CNN
Non-English Program- Hard News
First to the Finish
WPP, Boardwalk Pictures, Mazda Motorsports/ Prime Video
Sports Program
Haiti – “The Worst Place in the World to be a Woman”
BBC News / BBC World Service
Hard News Feature
Hallie Jackson
NBC NEWS
On-Air Talent – Anchor
Harlem Ice
Disney Branded Television
Documentary Series – Sports
Janicza Bravo (The Bear)
FX/Hulu
Director – Comedy
Jenn Hildreth
ESPN
On-Air Talent – Sports
Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
HBO Max
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Kayla Shea (The Rise of America’s ICE Towns)
Bloomberg
Producer – Documentary
Kristen Lappas (The Kingdom)
ESPN
Director – Sports Series
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Netflix
Variety
LILLY
Lilly Movie Co/Netflix
Feature Film
Lourdes Hurtado
Noticias Telemundo
Non-English Individual Achievement-On-Air Talent
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Kino Lorber
Feature Film – Biography
My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story
Paramount+, See It Now Studios, Forté Entertainment
Documentary Series – Investigative
Naomi Sheldon, Gabbie Asher, Additional Writing: Polly Cavendish (The Girlfriend)
Prime Video
Writing Team Scripted
Neither Male Nor Female: Intersex
Noticias Telemundo
Non-English Program – News
Nia DaCosta (Hedda)
Amazon MGM Studios
Director – Drama Feature Film
Nightline
ABC NEWS
News Program
Nik Robinson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Writer Unscripted/Non-Fiction
Pamela Brown’s Coverage of the Historic Texas Floods (The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown)
CNN
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
Paradise
Hulu
Drama
Paulina Chávez (Landman)
Paramount+
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
Poisoned: Fentanyl’s Child Victims
Scripps News
News Feature Series
Pregnant in Custody
Bloomberg Law and NBC News
Women’s Health News Feature/Series
Quiana Burns (The Tamron Hall Show)
ABC News/Disney Entertainment Distribution
Showrunner Non-Fiction
Rachel Sennott (I Love LA)
HBO Max
Showrunner Fiction – Comedy
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Sony Pictures Television / Apple TV
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Prime Video
Director – Drama Mini Series
Roxanne’s Revenge (CBS Mornings)
CBS NEWS
Soft News Feature
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age)
HBO Max
Producer – Entertainment
Sally
National Geographic Documentary Films
Documentary
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Peacock
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sara Obeidat (Syria’s Detainee Files)
FRONTLINE (PBS), BBC
Director – Documentary
SC Featured: Love, Abby
ESPN
Sports Feature
Sharon Horgan (The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox)
Hulu
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS
Sphere Media, CBC
Comedy
Susan Chun (The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper)
CNN
Producer – News
Syria’s Detainee Files
FRONTLINE (PBS), BBC
Documentary- News/Investigative
Terri J. Vaughn (Miss Governor)
Netflix
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical
The Circuit with Emily Chang: Reese Witherspoon
Bloomberg
Interview Feature
The Fall of Diddy
Investigation Discovery
Documentary Series
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney Branded Television
Special
The Simpsons – Aunt Misbehavin’
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Comedy- Animated
TODAY with Jenna & Friends
NBC NEWS
Talk Show – Entertainment
Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie – Drama
Vera Farmiga (Boots)
Sony Pictures Television / Netflix
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Disney Branded Television
Family Series
Yasmin Vossoughian (Pregnant in Custody)
Bloomberg Law and NBC News
Reporter/Correspondent
Yellowjackets
Paramount+
Ensemble Cast
RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS
A Jane Austen Birthday Musicale
Sirius XM Symphony Hall
Feature/Special
Alex Curry & Carmen Vitali (FOX Sports Saturday)
FOX Sports Radio
Weekend Host
Chappell Roan Interview with Apple Music Country’s Kelleigh Bannen
Apple Music
Interview Feature
Deborah Rodriguez (CBS News Radio Top of the Hour)
CBS News Radio
News Anchor
Jodi Koontz (Murphy Sam & Jodi)
Premiere Networks / Three in the Morning LLC
Host/Personality
Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal)
American Urban Radio Networks
Producer – Entertainment/Talk
Nina Hajian (The Jubal Show)
iHeart Radio
Co-Host
The Anna & Raven Show
Connoisseur Media LLC
Entertainment/Talk Program
48 hours at El Refugio: A haven for families of ICE detainees (Latino USA)
Futuro Media Group & The Marshall Project
Documentary
Beyoncé and Black Women’s Deep Roots in Country Music (On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti)
WBUR
Public Affairs
Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s Past
NPR (National Public Radio)
Investigative Feature
Galaxy Quenching (Radiolab)
WNYC New York Public Radio
Interview Feature
Global Indigenous Solidarity with Palestine (CBC Unreserved)
CBC
News Feature
Immigration Policy Hits the Track
NPR (National Public Radio)
Series
Joy Summers (Middays with Joy)
Hope Media Group
Host
Katia Riddle (Saving Mississippi’s Babies)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Reporter /Correspondent
Lauren Frayer (Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s Past)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Producer
The Missing Children of Syria: Hidden in Orphanages Under Assad
National Public Radio (NPR)
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
AUDIO NATIONAL WINNERS
Becky Parker Geist (The Legend of Valentine)
Pro Audio Voices Inc & AMPlify Audiobooks Inc
Audiobook Producer
January LaVoy (Good Dirt)
Penguin Random House Audio
Audiobook Narrator – Fiction
Tina Knowles (Matriarch)
Penguin Random House Audio
Audiobook Narrator – Non-Fiction
DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL WINNERS
Austen Rachlis (Against The Odds)
Audible
Audio Podcast Writer
Be Healthy: Radically Reframing Health, Wellness & Longevity (Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper)
Shriver Media
Substack/E-Newsletter/Blog
Danielle Broza (PBS Nature)
PBS Nature / The WNET Group
Online Producer
Death in Dubai (World of Secrets)
Eye Investigations (BBC World Service) and Thread Studios
Audio Podcast – News/Investigative
Deborah Roberts (20/20: The After Show)
ABC NEWS, ABC Audio
Audio Podcast Host – News/Investigative
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant)
PBS Nature / The WNET Group
Audio Podcast Host – Educational
Haley Thomas (All There Is with Anderson Cooper)
CNN
Audio Podcast – Producer
HOW SHE DOES IT with Karen Finerman
HerMoney Media, Inc.
Audio Podcast – Educational
In Her Nature
PBS Nature / The WNET Group
Original Online Programming – Video Series
Jameela Jamil (Wrong Turns with Jameela Jamil)
Audio Podcast Host – Entertainment
Make Me Perfect: Manufacturing Beauty in China
BBC World Service
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary
Making Epic Commercials for Random Objects
Product Film School & Sixteenth USA
Original Online Programming – Video Series Social Influencer
Monica Lewinsky (Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky)
Monica Lewinsky
Audio Podcast Host – Lifestyle
One Last Wish
The Washington Post
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video
Oprah Winfrey (The Oprah Podcast)
Harpo Productions
Video Podcast – Host/Co-Host
Plaza Sésamo: Girl Talk
Sesame Workshop
Non-English Program
Safer, Smarter Teens – Grooming
Lauren’s Kids Foundation
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Educational
Sarah Hagi & Scaachi Koul (Scamfluencers)
Audible
Audio Podcast Co-host/Ensemble
SHE MD
SHE MD
Audio Podcast – Lifestyle
Skip Intro with Krista Smith
Netflix
Video Podcast
Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown
Lemonada Media
Audio Podcast – Narrative
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Life is Love, LLC
Online Video Host
TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS
ABC7 Originals: A Mother’s Hope
ABC7 – KGO TV
Documentary – Hard News
Always Remember Your Name
KCRA 3 News
Documentary- News/Investigative/Historical
Ashley Foster (WRAL News)
WRAL
Producer – Live News
Bajo Mi Propia Piel (Under My Own Skin)
KVDA Telemundo San Antonio
Non-English Program- Womens Health
Breaking Ground: How Kendall Rae Johnson is Redefining Farming at Ten
WXIA-TV
Soft News Feature
Breaking the Red Sox Sound Barrier: First All-Female Broadcast Team
New England Sports Network
Sports Feature/Program
Coaching Carolina: The Belichick Way
WRAL
Documentary – Sports
Edenville Dam Disaster
WDIV-TV
Documentary
From Darkness to Light: Voices of Postpartum Mothers
Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía
Non-English Program
Heartstrings
WKYC / Tegna
Series
Inside Homeland
WPBF Ch. 25
News Program- News Cast/Current Affairs
Jes Burns (All Science. No Fiction.)
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB)
Producer – Edited
Julie Watts (CBS News California Investigates)
CBS News California Investigates
On-Air Talent-Anchor
Kimberly Keagy
WSAZ
On-Air Talent- Reporter
Mustang Mayor
KFOR-TV
Hard News Feature – Investigative
Sam Ryan (ABC7 NY Sports)
WABC
On-Air Talent- Sports
Sophie Elgort (“Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort”)
The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS
On-Air Talent- Lifestyle
Stephany Scarlett Galvan Rueda (Land of Women)
KUVS, Univision 19
Non-English Individual Achievement
CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit: The Fight
CBC
Women’s Health News Feature/Series
The First: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
WUSA 9
Interview Feature
Trafficking in the Tri-State: Rooms without Rescue
News 12 Network
Investigative Feature
Who’d You Kill? What Did You Do?
KTUL-TV
Hard News Feature
Who’s The Mayor In East Cleveland, Ohio?
WKYC-TV
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
RADIO LOCAL WINNERS
Ally Ali (Ally Ali Weekdays on 106.1 BLI)
Cox Media Group Long Island
Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market
Brandy “Beasy Baybie” Henshaw (Jesus and Coffee with Beasy)
Radio One
Weekend Host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market
Cats & Cosby
WABC Radio
Talk Show
Chaos Divers (The Lisa Dent Show)
WGN Radio AM 720
Interview Feature
Debra Green (The Mark Arum Show)
Cox Media Group, 95.5 WSB – Atlanta
Co-host (Talk Personality) Small/Medium/Large/Major Market
Erica DeLong (The Erica Show)
iHeartMedia
Host Non-Morning Drive Personality Large/Major Market
Falen Gotler (Falen & Colt)
iHeartMedia Minneapolis – KDWB
Host Non-Morning Drive (Personality) Large/Major Market – Series
GameChangers
KYW Newsradio
Soft News Feature
Holly Roberts (myTalk)
KTMY-FM
Producer – Talk
Karen Carson (Karen Carson in the Morning – NEW 102.7)
WNEW-FM / Audacy New York
Host Morning Drive- Major Market
Katelyn Maida (The Q Morning Show)
Radio One
Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market
Kayla Thomas with Z3lla on Touring with a Chronic Illness
iHeartMedia
Interview Feature – Women’s Health
KCBS In Depth: Last Ride
KCBS Radio (Audacy)
Public Affairs
Kelli Green (Kelli and Anthony)
Audacy
Host Morning Drive – Medium Market
Kelly Towle (The Blake Show with Kelly and Todd on Coast 93.1)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS
Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Small Market
Kenzie’s Krimes (Brian & Kenzie Show)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Regular Benchmark/Feature
Kira (Afternoons with Kira on Y107)
Zimmer Communications
Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Small Market
Kristen Accardi (Cubby and Christine In The Morning)
iHeartMedia 106.7 Lite-FM (New York)
Producer
LA County Fires with Adai Lamar
KJLH-FM
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
Liz Luda (The Morning Mix with Matt Harris and Liz Luda)
Radio One
Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market
Maria Shilaos (Midday with Maria Shilaos)
KSL NewsRadio
Host Non-Morning Drive Talk Large/Major Market
Michelle Heart (Michelle in the Morning on 107.9 LITE-FM)
Townsquare Media
Host Morning Drive – Small Market
Nessa (Nessa On Air)
HOT 97 NYC
Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market
Pat Loeb
KYW Newsradio
News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent
Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel on Morning Magic with Sue and Kendra
Audacy Boston
Interview Feature – Sports
The Truth About Sex Trafficking (KJLH 9AM Local Hour)
KJLH-FM
Hard News Feature
They Shine: The Light of Women’s Microenterprise Project in Eswatini
Fu-Hsin
Non-English Program
“Dehumanizing” Effect of Birth Names at School
Texas Public Radio
News Feature
Kate Wells (Kate Wells – Public Health Reporter)
Michigan Public
Reporter/Correspondent
Khalilah Brown-Dean (Disrupted)
Connecticut Public
Host/Anchor
Obituary for Kitty Dukakis (WBUR’s All Things Considered)
WBUR
Portrait/Biography
Ontario Today
CBC
Talk Show
Renee Collins Cobb (Overtones LIVE Hosted by Renee Collins Cobb)
Listen Locally, LLC
Producer
Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England
Connecticut Public
Series
The Dish with Mercedes Meija
Michigan Public
Interview Feature
TELEVISION STUDENT WINNERS
Annabelle Jones: Pathway to Education: Powering Progress in the Philippines
Universe Live
Interview Feature
Astrid Sims (chefATL)
Savannah College of Art and Design
Director
Benjamin Davis: Speaking Through Art
Universe Live
Soft News Feature
Dara Kat: Pathway to Education: Powering Progress in the Philippines
Universe Live
Interview Feature
Generative AI: Where is it Going?
Universe Live
Hard News Feature
Grey MacNicoll (The Volunteer Channel)
University of Tennessee
Producer
Hailey Hollinger (Unraveling Nelsonville)
WOUB Public Media/Ohio University
Documentary
Market Day Report
Ohio University
News Program
Sydney Brown (Kent Stater TV)
Kent State University
On-Air Talent
RADIO STUDENT WINNERS
A League of Our Own “Healthcare Bias Toward Women”
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Public Affairs
Chyna Black (A&T Four/Black History Month)
North Carolina A&T State University/WNAA-FM
Host/Personality
Marchella Mazzoni (The Rowan Report Election Night Special)
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Producer
Mizzou’s Black Student Population
University of Missouri
News Feature – Investigative
The LeadHERship Series with Hayden Zapotosky
Wilton High School, Wilton, Connecticut
Interview Feature
The Rowan Report Election Night Special
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
WFUV’s What’s What Weekend
WFUV / Fordham University
News Feature
WRHU FM – A League of Our Own
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Talk Show
DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT WINNERS
200 Years Later: Tour the Black Neighborhood Destroyed to Create Central Park
Reported with Randi Richardson/Pavement Pieces
Original Online Programming
Alison Smallwood (Mountaineer Playbook “3 in 30”)
West Virginia University Reed School of Media & Communications
Online Video Host
Camille Johnson (Hemisphere)
Hampton University
Online Producer
Fierce in the Field
Indiana University
Podcast
Mariela Torroba Hennigen (We Met U When…)
Toronto Metropolitan University
Podcast Host
The complete list of this year’s winners and event details may also be found at www.allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Press Assets:
Gracie Awards logo here; courtesy of AWMF
2025 Gracie Awards sizzle reel here; courtesy of AWMF
To apply for media credentials for the LA Gala, please click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 1.
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SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation