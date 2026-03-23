ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 51ST ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS®

Abby Phillip, Katherine LaNasa, Monica Lewinsky, Oprah Winfrey,

Rachel Sennott, Rhea Seehorn, Sarah Snook, Tina Knowles,

“Chappell Roan with Kelleigh Bannen of Today’s Country,”

“Dancing with the Stars,” and “Yellowjackets” Among this Year’s Winners

“Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything”

Named Grand Award Winner for Documentary

National Winners to be Celebrated at Gracie Awards Gala on May 19 in LA;

Local and Student Winners to be Recognized at

Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16 in NYC

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announces the winners of the 51st Annual Gracie Awards® — the premier honor for women in media — celebrating the women who are showing up, telling the truth, and making it impossible to look away.

Winners span television, streaming, radio, audio, and digital media. National television, streaming, radio, and digital media award winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 19, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills. Local television, radio, and student award recipients will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 16, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Tickets are available here.

The Grand Award for Documentary, which highlights superior storytelling and production that aligns with the Gracie Awards’ mission, has been awarded to Hulu’s Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything, an intimate portrait of the woman who broke open broadcast journalism at a time when the industry told her no at every turn.

“Women’s stories don’t just reflect the world, they shape it, shift it, and refuse to let it stay the same,” said Becky Brooks, President of AWMF. “This year’s honorees are doing exactly that across every platform, every format, every audience. We are proud, we are moved, and we are honored to say their names out loud.”

The Gracie Awards Gala will be produced by female-owned production companies Do Great Projects and Mythical Creatures, with Kristin Whalley returning as Executive Producer — bringing the same ethos behind the awards to every aspect of the night. Previous Gracie honorees include Ava DuVernay, Carol Burnett, Marlo Thomas, Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Oh, Savannah Guthrie, Shonda Rhimes, and Taylor Swift, among many others.

The Gracie Awards are proudly sponsored by CNN, Hallmark Media, iHeart/Premiere, Jamie Kern Lima, Katz Media Group, Lauren’s Kids Foundation, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, among others.

51ST ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS WINNERS

TELEVISION/STREAMING NATIONAL WINNERS

48 Hours “Joe Hunter’s Mission” (48 Hours)

CBS NEWS

News Magazine – Feature

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

Hallmark Media

Made for Television Movie

Abby Phillip (NewsNight with Abby Phillip)

CNN

On-Air Talent – News

ABC News 20/20

ABC NEWS

News Magazine

ABC News Investigates: Web of Danger: 764 (ABC News Nightline)

ABC NEWS

Investigative Feature

Adry Rodriguez and Johanna Usma (Noticiero Univision)

UNIVISION-NETWORK

Non-English Individual Achievement- Producer

All Her Fault

Peacock

Limited Series

Annetta Marion (First to the Finish)

WPP, Boardwalk Pictures, Mazda Motorsports/ Prime Video

Director – Sports Documentary

Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything

ABC News Studios, Hulu

Documentary – GRAND AWARD

Barbie Kligman (Doc)

Sony Pictures Television / Fox Entertainment

Showrunner Fiction – Drama

Baylen Out Loud

TLC

Unscripted/Reality

Character AI (60 Minutes)

CBS NEWS

Investigative Feature

Cleopatra’s Final Secret

National Geographic

Documentary – Historical

Dancing with the Stars

ABC/BBC Studios

Competition Series

Desi Lydic (The Daily Show)

Comedy Central

On-Air Talent – Entertainment

DORA

Nickelodeon

Family Series – Animated

Femicide Surge: Romanian Women Killed Despite Seeking Help

Antena 3 CNN

Non-English Program- Hard News

First to the Finish

WPP, Boardwalk Pictures, Mazda Motorsports/ Prime Video

Sports Program

Haiti – “The Worst Place in the World to be a Woman”

BBC News / BBC World Service

Hard News Feature

Hallie Jackson

NBC NEWS

On-Air Talent – Anchor

Harlem Ice

Disney Branded Television

Documentary Series – Sports

Janicza Bravo (The Bear)

FX/Hulu

Director – Comedy

Jenn Hildreth

ESPN

On-Air Talent – Sports

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

HBO Max

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Kayla Shea (The Rise of America’s ICE Towns)

Bloomberg

Producer – Documentary

Kristen Lappas (The Kingdom)

ESPN

Director – Sports Series

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Netflix

Variety

LILLY

Lilly Movie Co/Netflix

Feature Film

Lourdes Hurtado

Noticias Telemundo

Non-English Individual Achievement-On-Air Talent

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

Kino Lorber

Feature Film – Biography

My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story

Paramount+, See It Now Studios, Forté Entertainment

Documentary Series – Investigative

Naomi Sheldon, Gabbie Asher, Additional Writing: Polly Cavendish (The Girlfriend)

Prime Video

Writing Team Scripted

Neither Male Nor Female: Intersex

Noticias Telemundo

Non-English Program – News

Nia DaCosta (Hedda)

Amazon MGM Studios

Director – Drama Feature Film

Nightline

ABC NEWS

News Program

Nik Robinson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Writer Unscripted/Non-Fiction

Pamela Brown’s Coverage of the Historic Texas Floods (The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown)

CNN

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Paradise

Hulu

Drama

Paulina Chávez (Landman)

Paramount+

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

Poisoned: Fentanyl’s Child Victims

Scripps News

News Feature Series

Pregnant in Custody

Bloomberg Law and NBC News

Women’s Health News Feature/Series

Quiana Burns (The Tamron Hall Show)

ABC News/Disney Entertainment Distribution

Showrunner Non-Fiction

Rachel Sennott (I Love LA)

HBO Max

Showrunner Fiction – Comedy

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Sony Pictures Television / Apple TV

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Prime Video

Director – Drama Mini Series

Roxanne’s Revenge (CBS Mornings)

CBS NEWS

Soft News Feature

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age)

HBO Max

Producer – Entertainment

Sally

National Geographic Documentary Films

Documentary

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Peacock

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Sasha Joelle Achilli, Sara Obeidat (Syria’s Detainee Files)

FRONTLINE (PBS), BBC

Director – Documentary

SC Featured: Love, Abby

ESPN

Sports Feature

Sharon Horgan (The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox)

Hulu

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS

Sphere Media, CBC

Comedy

Susan Chun (The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper)

CNN

Producer – News

Syria’s Detainee Files

FRONTLINE (PBS), BBC

Documentary- News/Investigative

Terri J. Vaughn (Miss Governor)

Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

The Circuit with Emily Chang: Reese Witherspoon

Bloomberg

Interview Feature

The Fall of Diddy

Investigation Discovery

Documentary Series

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

Disney Branded Television

Special

The Simpsons – Aunt Misbehavin’

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Comedy- Animated

TODAY with Jenna & Friends

NBC NEWS

Talk Show – Entertainment

Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough

Lifetime

Made for Television Movie – Drama

Vera Farmiga (Boots)

Sony Pictures Television / Netflix

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Disney Branded Television

Family Series

Yasmin Vossoughian (Pregnant in Custody)

Bloomberg Law and NBC News

Reporter/Correspondent

Yellowjackets

Paramount+

Ensemble Cast

RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS

A Jane Austen Birthday Musicale

Sirius XM Symphony Hall

Feature/Special

Alex Curry & Carmen Vitali (FOX Sports Saturday)

FOX Sports Radio

Weekend Host

Chappell Roan Interview with Apple Music Country’s Kelleigh Bannen

Apple Music

Interview Feature

Deborah Rodriguez (CBS News Radio Top of the Hour)

CBS News Radio

News Anchor

Jodi Koontz (Murphy Sam & Jodi)

Premiere Networks / Three in the Morning LLC

Host/Personality

Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal)

American Urban Radio Networks

Producer – Entertainment/Talk

Nina Hajian (The Jubal Show)

iHeart Radio

Co-Host

The Anna & Raven Show

Connoisseur Media LLC

Entertainment/Talk Program

48 hours at El Refugio: A haven for families of ICE detainees (Latino USA)

Futuro Media Group & The Marshall Project

Documentary

Beyoncé and Black Women’s Deep Roots in Country Music (On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti)

WBUR

Public Affairs

Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s Past

NPR (National Public Radio)

Investigative Feature

Galaxy Quenching (Radiolab)

WNYC New York Public Radio

Interview Feature

Global Indigenous Solidarity with Palestine (CBC Unreserved)

CBC

News Feature

Immigration Policy Hits the Track

NPR (National Public Radio)

Series

Joy Summers (Middays with Joy)

Hope Media Group

Host

Katia Riddle (Saving Mississippi’s Babies)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Reporter /Correspondent

Lauren Frayer (Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s Past)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Producer

The Missing Children of Syria: Hidden in Orphanages Under Assad

National Public Radio (NPR)

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

AUDIO NATIONAL WINNERS

Becky Parker Geist (The Legend of Valentine)

Pro Audio Voices Inc & AMPlify Audiobooks Inc

Audiobook Producer

January LaVoy (Good Dirt)

Penguin Random House Audio

Audiobook Narrator – Fiction

Tina Knowles (Matriarch)

Penguin Random House Audio

Audiobook Narrator – Non-Fiction

DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL WINNERS

Austen Rachlis (Against The Odds)

Audible

Audio Podcast Writer

Be Healthy: Radically Reframing Health, Wellness & Longevity (Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper)

Shriver Media

Substack/E-Newsletter/Blog

Danielle Broza (PBS Nature)

PBS Nature / The WNET Group

Online Producer

Death in Dubai (World of Secrets)

Eye Investigations (BBC World Service) and Thread Studios

Audio Podcast – News/Investigative

Deborah Roberts (20/20: The After Show)

ABC NEWS, ABC Audio

Audio Podcast Host – News/Investigative

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant)

PBS Nature / The WNET Group

Audio Podcast Host – Educational

Haley Thomas (All There Is with Anderson Cooper)

CNN

Audio Podcast – Producer

HOW SHE DOES IT with Karen Finerman

HerMoney Media, Inc.

Audio Podcast – Educational

In Her Nature

PBS Nature / The WNET Group

Original Online Programming – Video Series

Jameela Jamil (Wrong Turns with Jameela Jamil)

Audio Podcast Host – Entertainment

Make Me Perfect: Manufacturing Beauty in China

BBC World Service

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

Making Epic Commercials for Random Objects

Product Film School & Sixteenth USA

Original Online Programming – Video Series Social Influencer

Monica Lewinsky (Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky)

Monica Lewinsky

Audio Podcast Host – Lifestyle

One Last Wish

The Washington Post

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

Oprah Winfrey (The Oprah Podcast)

Harpo Productions

Video Podcast – Host/Co-Host

Plaza Sésamo: Girl Talk

Sesame Workshop

Non-English Program

Safer, Smarter Teens – Grooming

Lauren’s Kids Foundation

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Educational

Sarah Hagi & Scaachi Koul (Scamfluencers)

Audible

Audio Podcast Co-host/Ensemble

SHE MD

SHE MD

Audio Podcast – Lifestyle

Skip Intro with Krista Smith

Netflix

Video Podcast

Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown

Lemonada Media

Audio Podcast – Narrative

The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Life is Love, LLC

Online Video Host

TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS

ABC7 Originals: A Mother’s Hope

ABC7 – KGO TV

Documentary – Hard News

Always Remember Your Name

KCRA 3 News

Documentary- News/Investigative/Historical

Ashley Foster (WRAL News)

WRAL

Producer – Live News

Bajo Mi Propia Piel (Under My Own Skin)

KVDA Telemundo San Antonio

Non-English Program- Womens Health

Breaking Ground: How Kendall Rae Johnson is Redefining Farming at Ten

WXIA-TV

Soft News Feature

Breaking the Red Sox Sound Barrier: First All-Female Broadcast Team

New England Sports Network

Sports Feature/Program

Coaching Carolina: The Belichick Way

WRAL

Documentary – Sports

Edenville Dam Disaster

WDIV-TV

Documentary

From Darkness to Light: Voices of Postpartum Mothers

Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía

Non-English Program

Heartstrings

WKYC / Tegna

Series

Inside Homeland

WPBF Ch. 25

News Program- News Cast/Current Affairs

Jes Burns (All Science. No Fiction.)

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB)

Producer – Edited

Julie Watts (CBS News California Investigates)

CBS News California Investigates

On-Air Talent-Anchor

Kimberly Keagy

WSAZ

On-Air Talent- Reporter

Mustang Mayor

KFOR-TV

Hard News Feature – Investigative

Sam Ryan (ABC7 NY Sports)

WABC

On-Air Talent- Sports

Sophie Elgort (“Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort”)

The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS

On-Air Talent- Lifestyle

Stephany Scarlett Galvan Rueda (Land of Women)

KUVS, Univision 19

Non-English Individual Achievement

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit: The Fight

CBC

Women’s Health News Feature/Series

The First: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

WUSA 9

Interview Feature

Trafficking in the Tri-State: Rooms without Rescue

News 12 Network

Investigative Feature

Who’d You Kill? What Did You Do?

KTUL-TV

Hard News Feature

Who’s The Mayor In East Cleveland, Ohio?

WKYC-TV

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

RADIO LOCAL WINNERS

Ally Ali (Ally Ali Weekdays on 106.1 BLI)

Cox Media Group Long Island

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market

Brandy “Beasy Baybie” Henshaw (Jesus and Coffee with Beasy)

Radio One

Weekend Host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market

Cats & Cosby

WABC Radio

Talk Show

Chaos Divers (The Lisa Dent Show)

WGN Radio AM 720

Interview Feature

Debra Green (The Mark Arum Show)

Cox Media Group, 95.5 WSB – Atlanta

Co-host (Talk Personality) Small/Medium/Large/Major Market

Erica DeLong (The Erica Show)

iHeartMedia

Host Non-Morning Drive Personality Large/Major Market

Falen Gotler (Falen & Colt)

iHeartMedia Minneapolis – KDWB

Host Non-Morning Drive (Personality) Large/Major Market – Series

GameChangers

KYW Newsradio

Soft News Feature

Holly Roberts (myTalk)

KTMY-FM

Producer – Talk

Karen Carson (Karen Carson in the Morning – NEW 102.7)

WNEW-FM / Audacy New York

Host Morning Drive- Major Market

Katelyn Maida (The Q Morning Show)

Radio One

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market

Kayla Thomas with Z3lla on Touring with a Chronic Illness

iHeartMedia

Interview Feature – Women’s Health

KCBS In Depth: Last Ride

KCBS Radio (Audacy)

Public Affairs

Kelli Green (Kelli and Anthony)

Audacy

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market

Kelly Towle (The Blake Show with Kelly and Todd on Coast 93.1)

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Small Market

Kenzie’s Krimes (Brian & Kenzie Show)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Regular Benchmark/Feature

Kira (Afternoons with Kira on Y107)

Zimmer Communications

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Small Market

Kristen Accardi (Cubby and Christine In The Morning)

iHeartMedia 106.7 Lite-FM (New York)

Producer

LA County Fires with Adai Lamar

KJLH-FM

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Liz Luda (The Morning Mix with Matt Harris and Liz Luda)

Radio One

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market

Maria Shilaos (Midday with Maria Shilaos)

KSL NewsRadio

Host Non-Morning Drive Talk Large/Major Market

Michelle Heart (Michelle in the Morning on 107.9 LITE-FM)

Townsquare Media

Host Morning Drive – Small Market

Nessa (Nessa On Air)

HOT 97 NYC

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market

Pat Loeb

KYW Newsradio

News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent

Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel on Morning Magic with Sue and Kendra

Audacy Boston

Interview Feature – Sports

The Truth About Sex Trafficking (KJLH 9AM Local Hour)

KJLH-FM

Hard News Feature

They Shine: The Light of Women’s Microenterprise Project in Eswatini

Fu-Hsin

Non-English Program

“Dehumanizing” Effect of Birth Names at School

Texas Public Radio

News Feature

Kate Wells (Kate Wells – Public Health Reporter)

Michigan Public

Reporter/Correspondent

Khalilah Brown-Dean (Disrupted)

Connecticut Public

Host/Anchor

Obituary for Kitty Dukakis (WBUR’s All Things Considered)

WBUR

Portrait/Biography

Ontario Today

CBC

Talk Show

Renee Collins Cobb (Overtones LIVE Hosted by Renee Collins Cobb)

Listen Locally, LLC

Producer

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England

Connecticut Public

Series

The Dish with Mercedes Meija

Michigan Public

Interview Feature

TELEVISION STUDENT WINNERS

Annabelle Jones: Pathway to Education: Powering Progress in the Philippines

Universe Live

Interview Feature

Astrid Sims (chefATL)

Savannah College of Art and Design

Director

Benjamin Davis: Speaking Through Art

Universe Live

Soft News Feature

Dara Kat: Pathway to Education: Powering Progress in the Philippines

Universe Live

Interview Feature

Generative AI: Where is it Going?

Universe Live

Hard News Feature

Grey MacNicoll (The Volunteer Channel)

University of Tennessee

Producer

Hailey Hollinger (Unraveling Nelsonville)

WOUB Public Media/Ohio University

Documentary

Market Day Report

Ohio University

News Program

Sydney Brown (Kent Stater TV)

Kent State University

On-Air Talent

RADIO STUDENT WINNERS

A League of Our Own “Healthcare Bias Toward Women”

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Public Affairs

Chyna Black (A&T Four/Black History Month)

North Carolina A&T State University/WNAA-FM

Host/Personality

Marchella Mazzoni (The Rowan Report Election Night Special)

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Producer

Mizzou’s Black Student Population

University of Missouri

News Feature – Investigative

The LeadHERship Series with Hayden Zapotosky

Wilton High School, Wilton, Connecticut

Interview Feature

The Rowan Report Election Night Special

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

WFUV’s What’s What Weekend

WFUV / Fordham University

News Feature

WRHU FM – A League of Our Own

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show

DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT WINNERS

200 Years Later: Tour the Black Neighborhood Destroyed to Create Central Park

Reported with Randi Richardson/Pavement Pieces

Original Online Programming

Alison Smallwood (Mountaineer Playbook “3 in 30”)

West Virginia University Reed School of Media & Communications

Online Video Host

Camille Johnson (Hemisphere)

Hampton University

Online Producer

Fierce in the Field

Indiana University

Podcast

Mariela Torroba Hennigen (We Met U When…)

Toronto Metropolitan University

Podcast Host

The complete list of this year’s winners and event details may also be found at www.allwomeninmedia.org.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Press Assets:

Gracie Awards logo here; courtesy of AWMF

2025 Gracie Awards sizzle reel here; courtesy of AWMF

To apply for media credentials for the LA Gala, please click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 1.

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SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation