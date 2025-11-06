Alliance Connection Expands Global Presence as Agency of Record for Elite Island Resorts

Partnership unites award-winning PR agency with one of the Caribbean‘s most iconic all-inclusive resort collections, spanning Antigua, Barbados, and Panama

DETROIT, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alliance Connection, a global marketing and PR agency specializing in all-inclusive resorts, travel, and hospitality, has been proudly named Public Relations Agency of Record for Elite Island Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts spanning Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The strategic partnership brings together Alliance Connection’s 15+ years of travel expertise in public relations, brand partnerships, and influencer marketing with Elite Island Resorts’ growing portfolio of authentic Caribbean experiences.

The collaboration underscores Alliance Connection’s continued growth in the region and reflects Elite Island Resorts’ commitment to revolutionizing Caribbean hospitality through innovation, culture, and authentic guest experiences. As Agency of Record, Alliance Connection will amplify Elite Island Resorts’ storytelling through a multichannel approach that blends next-generation PR, strategic brand partnerships, and influencer activations, leveraging dynamic content creation to bring each destination’s culture, cuisine, and hospitality experiences to life across earned, owned, and social platforms.

“We’re passionate about evolving how travelers discover and engage with our resorts,” says Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer, Elite Island Resorts. “Alliance Connection’s transformative approach to storytelling and PR gives us a powerful platform to meet the modern traveler where they are, through meaningful, experience-driven narratives that resonate.”

Elite Island Resorts is redefining the all-inclusive experience across the Caribbean, blending history, innovation, and culture through a powerful collection of Antigua, Barbados, and Panama properties:

Galley Bay Resort & Spa – An award-winning, adults-only boutique escape known for beachfront living, eco-conscious dining, and romantic seclusion.

– An award-winning, adults-only boutique escape known for beachfront living, eco-conscious dining, and romantic seclusion. Hammock Cove Antigua – A five-star sanctuary of private villas, plunge pools, and Michelin-inspired cuisine overlooking Devil’s Bridge National Park.

– A five-star sanctuary of private villas, plunge pools, and Michelin-inspired cuisine overlooking Devil’s Bridge National Park. Pineapple Beach Club Antigua – The island’s first all-inclusive resort, perfect for today’s traveler with beachfront acres, signature Caribbean hospitality, and elevated accommodations.

– The island’s first all-inclusive resort, perfect for today’s traveler with beachfront acres, signature Caribbean hospitality, and elevated accommodations. St. James

‘

s Club & Villas – A 100-acre peninsula retreat with two beaches, six pools, and a social, all-ages atmosphere that balances relaxation and adventure.

– A 100-acre peninsula retreat with two beaches, six pools, and a social, all-ages atmosphere that balances relaxation and adventure. The Verandah Antigua – An adults-only haven where villa-style stays, waterfront dining, and Antigua’s hottest pickleball courts meet laid-back island luxury.

– An adults-only haven where villa-style stays, waterfront dining, and Antigua’s hottest pickleball courts meet laid-back island luxury. The Club Barbados – An all-inclusive, adults-only resort that offers the ideal escape for those seeking relaxation and authentic island vibes.

– An all-inclusive, adults-only resort that offers the ideal escape for those seeking relaxation and authentic island vibes. L

os Establos Boutique Resort Panama – A reimagined, adults-only escape where villa-style stays, volcano views, and one of Panama’s oldest coffee estates meet mountain luxury and adventure.

Together, these resorts showcase the diversity, innovation, and warmth that define Elite Island Resorts and highlight why these destinations are quickly becoming some of the Caribbean’s most compelling experiences to discover.

“Elite Island Resorts embodies the bold, innovative spirit of Caribbean hospitality,” said Melissa Mango, Founder and President at Alliance Connection. “Beyond hospitality, Elite Island Resorts plays a vital role in Antigua, Barbados, and Panama’s creative economy, attracting film productions to the island, music, and cultural projects that showcase the islands on a global stage. We’re excited to help brands and creators share their story with the world.”

This appointment positions Alliance Connection at the helm of Caribbean hospitality storytelling, uplifting the region while proudly amplifying its culture, coastlines, and creativity to millions worldwide.

For more information on Alliance Connection, please visit www.allianceconnection.com.

About Alliance Connection

Alliance Connection is a global marketing and communications agency built exclusively for the all-inclusive travel, tourism, and hospitality industries with a specialty in all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico. For over 15 years, the agency has helped some of the region’s most iconic resort brands turn stories into bookings through integrated strategies that fuse PR, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, and experiential activations .

With proprietary programs like SPARK®, a campaign reach of over 150 million U.S. consumers annually, and more than 1,400 successful brand campaigns, Alliance Connection delivers measurable impact. From trendcasting and content ecosystems to co-branded experiences that convert, the agency helps clients move travelers from awareness to action.

As the powerhouse behind paradise, Alliance Connection is the engine behind the region’s most unforgettable resort all-inclusive brands like the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Meliá Hotels, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma, and AIC’s Hotel Group – Nobu Hotels, UNICO, and more.

For more information, visit www.allianceconnection.com.

About Elite Island Resorts

A cornerstone of Caribbean hospitality, Elite Island Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James’s Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Elite’s commitment to hospitality and community support continues through the brand’s partnerships and its focus on delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-connection-expands-global-presence-as-agency-of-record-for-elite-island-resorts-302607281.html

SOURCE Alliance Connection