All Home Care Matters Takes Over Leadership Role of AlzAuthors

Lance A. Slatton, “The Senior Care Influencer,” will serve as President and help expand and grow AlzAuthors

All Home Care Matters, the nation’s leading caregiver-focused media platform, resource and voice in long-term care that continues to expand its reach, impact and influence around the world, began 2026 by announcing plans to take over the leadership role of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Lance A. Slatton widely known as “The Senior Care Influencer” and founder of All Home Care Matters, and his dedicated leadership team are committed to preserving the legacy of AlzAuthors and continue its mission to light the way for caregivers and those living with dementia, ensuring that every story finds its home and every voice is heard.

“The founders and board members of AlzAuthors have created an exceptional resource, and our role is to help it grow while preserving what makes it so unique and meaningful,” said Slatton, named President of AlzAuthos. “We’re not altering the mission, we’re expanding the support so the transition should feel seamless for readers, authors, and the global dementia community.”

Since 2015, AlzAuthors has established itself as the trusted resource for dementia caregivers seeking information through books, blogs, podcasts, film festivals and online events. More than 400 resources have been reviewed through a rigorous process established by co-founders Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia, who each lost loved ones to dementia and authored books based on their personal experiences as dementia caregivers.

“When we started AlzAuthors, we simply wanted caregivers to feel less alone. Seeing it grow into a place of stories, healing, and hope proves that one book, one voice can change an entire caregiving journey,” said Sciucco. “I’m even more excited knowing that AlzAuthors has found a new home, one that will strengthen its mission and allow it to reach even more caregivers to make a greater impact on the global dementia community.”

With over 20 years of healthcare experience, Slatton is a seasoned professional in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary. His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his innovative approach to providing care, have made him an indispensable asset in the healthcare field.

Slatton, who also is the host of the award-winning podcast & YouTube show All Home Care Matters, started All Home Care Matters in May 2020 and has formed many amazing and important partnerships along the way including with such notable resources as Home Care Today (an alliance formed in March 2024); Activity Connection (brand ambassadorship partnership announced in April 2025); and Ways 2 Wellness (collaboration announced in February 2025) among others. He’s also been named official brand/strategic ambassador for other organizations, including Innerhive, OPTEEL and Memory Lane Games.

In January 2026, AlzAuthors formally transitioned leadership to Slatton and All Home Care Matters, becoming the new organizational home responsible for stewarding its mission, operations, and future growth. It’s a responsibility and “honor” Slatton takes seriously, and he’s excited to be the lead steward and public face of AlzAuthors’ next chapter by elevating caregiver voices and integrating AlzAuthors into a larger ecosystem of caregiver education and support while protecting the founders’ legacy.

“As AlzAuthors joins the All Home Care Matters family, we’re not just preserving a decade of work – we’re igniting a new era for over 400 authors, family caregivers, and the entire dementia community who deserve to be seen, heard, and supported,” Slatton said. “The future of AlzAuthors is incredibly bright. With the reach of All Home Care Matters and the courage of our authors, we will place trusted dementia stories into more hands, more homes, and more hearts than ever before.”

Slatton added that “every AlzAuthors story is a light in the darkness of dementia.” “This transition is not an ending; it is a powerful new beginning,” he said. “AlzAuthors is more than a library of books; it is a living heartbeat of stories, hope, and hardwon wisdom. To help carry this legacy forward with All Home Care Matters is one of the greatest honors of my career.”

About AlzAuthors

AlzAuthors is a community of authors sharing Alzheimer’s and dementia stories “to light the way for others,” emphasizing lived experience over abstract theory. It functions as a curated hub of books, blogs, podcasts, films, and other creative works that all come from people personally touched by dementia. The overarching goal is to provide trustworthy, experience-based resources so caregivers and families feel informed, less isolated, and more understood throughout the dementia journey. AlzAuthors started in 2015 when three writers-Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia-connected on social media after each wrote a book about caring for a loved one with dementia. Today, AlzAuthors hosts a carefully reviewed collection of more than 350-400 dementia-related resources. For more information, visit https://alzauthors.com/

About All Home Care Matters

Founded by Lance A. Slatton, “The Senior Care Influencer,” All Home Care Matters is the nation’s leading voice in long-term care. The growing business – in both size and reach – has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Arts – The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts – The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts – The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

