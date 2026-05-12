All ESSE Care Physicians Earn Continued Recognition on Prestigious 2026 New York Rising Stars List

Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, Dr. Leigh Rosen, and Dr. Amanda Chu honored for excellence in patient‑centered gynecologic care

All three ESSE Care physicians-Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG; Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD; and Dr. Amanda Chu, MD-have been named to the 2026 New York Rising Stars list, published by Super Doctors . This marks a continued distinction for each physician, all of whom have been recognized multiple times in prior years, underscoring their sustained excellence and leadership in gynecologic and reproductive health care.

The New York Rising Stars list honors a select group of physicians who demonstrate outstanding clinical skill, professional achievement, and strong peer recognition. The designation is awarded through a rigorous process that includes peer nominations, independent credential verification, and evaluation by a panel of leading physicians.

“Ultimately, this recognition isn’t about us. It’s about our patients,” said Dr. Goldstein. “Knowing that every physician at ESSE Care has been independently recognized by peers reinforces what we strive for every day: exceptional, thoughtful medicine delivered with compassion. Our patients deserve to feel confident that they’re receiving care from doctors who are deeply committed to excellence.”

Dr. Goldstein , a board‑certified, fellowship‑trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and nationally recognized endometriosis specialist, has been named a Rising Star for five consecutive years. She is joined by Dr. Leigh Rosen , whose clinical work emphasizes thoughtful, evidence‑based gynecologic care across a wide range of reproductive health needs including fibroids, polyps, and Asherman’s Syndrome, and Dr. Amanda Chu , whose patient‑focused approach and endometriosis expertise further strengthen ESSE Care’s multidisciplinary model.

Founded by Dr. Goldstein, ESSE Care is a boutique gynecologic surgical and reproductive health practice known for combining advanced minimally invasive techniques with deeply personalized, integrative care. Patients are welcomed into a calm, supportive environment designed to reduce anxiety and foster meaningful connection. From complex surgical care to long-term reproductive health support, the ESSE Care team is known for treating patients as whole people, not just diagnoses.

The 2026 Rising Stars distinction for all three physicians highlights the strength of ESSE Care’s collaborative approach-where consistent standards of quality, empathy, and innovation define the patient experience.

About Super Doctors

Super Doctors is a peer‑nominated, physician‑led directory that recognizes outstanding doctors across more than 40 medical specialties nationwide. The Rising Stars list identifies physicians who exhibit exceptional promise and achievement, typically within the first decade of independent practice. Fewer than 2.5% of eligible physicians are selected annually.

About ESSE Care

Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut; Manhattan, New York; and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis , fibroids , and fertility-related conditions , combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support. ESSE Care is committed to providing compassionate care in a healing environment.

Media Contact

Cassandra (Cassie) Skindzelewski, Director of Marketing

marketingteam@esse.care

646.844.9602

SOURCE: ESSE Care and Wellness LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire