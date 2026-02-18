Alkaline88 Relaunches in Southern California, Returning to a Core Market of Over 20 Million Consumers

Brand Re-Expands Production and Sales Coverage as Enhanced Water Category Continues Multi-Year Growth

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC:WTER) (the “Company”), a premium beverage company focused on alkaline water products, today announced the relaunch of its flagship Alkaline88® brand in Southern California, the market where the brand was originally introduced and where it previously generated more than $20 million in annual sales.

Southern California represents one of the largest beverage consumption regions in the United States, with a population exceeding 20 million residents across Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and surrounding communities. Management views the region as a strategic re-entry point as the Company rebuilds distribution across key Western markets.

The Company’s relaunch strategy is supported by three key pillars: enhanced production capacity, experienced commercial execution, and a strengthened capital foundation, including the Company’s previously disclosed Tier 1 Regulation A offering, which provides a compliant framework intended to support working capital and regional market development initiatives.

Relaunch Supported by Expanded Capacity, Retail Alignment, and Strengthened Sales Execution

The relaunch is supported by expanded production capabilities, strengthened operational infrastructure, and renewed retail engagement designed to ensure on-time and complete deliveries to retail partners throughout the region.

The Company has strengthened its Southern California-based sales team, bringing experienced regional leadership back into the market to support disciplined execution as the brand re-establishes momentum in its core launch region.

A Proven California Brand with Legacy Consumer Loyalty

Alkaline88 was previously recognized as the nation’s number one bulk enhanced water brand based on Nielsen retail scan data. At its peak performance, the Company’s 1-gallon Alkaline88® SKU ranked as high as fifth among all enhanced water SKUs nationally in unit sales, according to Nielsen data.

Management believes that existing consumer loyalty, combined with improved fulfillment capabilities and retailer support, creates a strong foundation for renewed growth in the region.

“This relaunch is both strategic and meaningful for our organization,” said Richard Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “Southern California is where Alkaline88 first gained traction and built deep consumer loyalty. With improved production readiness, disciplined market focus, and experienced sales execution, we believe we are well-positioned to restore consistent supply and rebuild distribution momentum heading into the peak summer season.”

The Company’s relaunch strategy will prioritize high-volume economy formats, including 1-gallon, 3-liter, and 2-liter packaging, aligned with consumer demand in value-driven hydration categories.

Enhanced Water Category Continues to Expand

The enhanced water segment remains one of the fastest-growing areas within the broader bottled water industry, supported by consumer trends toward functional hydration and wellness-oriented beverages.

Third-party industry sources, including Beverage Marketing Corporation, have reported sustained multi-year growth in enhanced and functional water categories. While the Company does not independently verify third-party data, management believes these category trends support continued demand for premium alkaline water products.

Positioned for Seasonal Acceleration and Western Market Expansion

Early response from retailers in Southern California has been encouraging, reinforcing confidence in the brand’s legacy appeal and market opportunity.

“Southern California was our launchpad,” Wright added. “Now it represents the beginning of our next chapter.”

ABOUT THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY, INC.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC:WTER) is a premium beverage company focused on the development and distribution of alkaline water products. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, the Company’s flagship Alkaline88® brand is produced using a proprietary process designed to achieve an 8.8 pH balance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory requirements, operational execution, retailer participation, capital availability, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings.

COMPANY CONTACT

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

5524 N. 51st Ave., Suite 101

Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: (480) 227-7307

Email: IR@thealkalinewaterco.com

Website: www.thealkalinewaterco.com

