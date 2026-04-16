Algo Grande Begins Earthworks in Preparation for Phase II Drill Program at Adelita and Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

Algo Grande Copper Corp. (“Algo Grande” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC PINK:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) announces the engagement of Major Drilling Group International Inc. to execute an approximately 8,000 metre Phase II drill program at its Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, and has commenced earthworks in preparation for drilling, including construction of drill pads across multiple high-priority target areas.

Initial site preparation is now underway and includes the rehabilitation of existing access roads, and development of access routes to support efficient mobilization. These activities are focused on improving accessibility across both sides of the Cerro Grande skarn target area, where initial drilling will be concentrated.

Approximately 30 drill pad locations (7-metre by 7-metre) are currently being prepared across the Cerro Grande skarn and its extensions, including the south and north-west zones, as well as additional high-priority targets such as Cerro Potrero South – where the Company has identified a ~300 metre skarn outcrop located approximately 3 kilometres from Cerro Grande – and Las Trancas, an epithermal target showing significant Ag-Cu-Au mineralization. Together, these targets support a broad, district-scale drill campaign.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper, commented: “With Major Drilling engaged and earthworks now underway at Adelita, the Company is advancing toward its Phase II drill program. Approximately 30 drill pads are being prepared across Cerro Grande and multiple high-priority targets, positioning the Company to test and expand the scale of high-grade copper mineralization along the 6-kilometre limestone corridor. The completion and integration of LiDAR, magnetic, and geochemical programs will be key in finalizing drill targets for the upcoming campaign.”

Figure 1. Property-wide LiDAR survey.

Exploration Update

The Company also provides an update on ongoing exploration activities at its Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, where multiple key programs – including a property-wide LiDAR survey, an ongoing drone magnetic survey, and a district-scale geochemical sampling program – have been completed or are advancing toward completion. These datasets are expected to support a highly targeted Phase II drill program scheduled to commence in May.

The LiDAR survey has been completed, with final high-resolution data processing and deliverables currently pending.

The drone magnetic survey is approximately 60% complete. Survey work was temporarily paused due to equipment damage and is expected to resume in the coming weeks. Upon completion, the survey will provide additional insight into subsurface structures and potential controls on mineralization.

The Company has also completed a district-scale soil sampling program, collecting a total of 1,685 samples across approximately 8 square kilometres. Samples are currently being analyzed using handheld XRF technology, with approximately the top 10% of anomalous results to be submitted to an independent certified laboratory for detailed geochemical analysis.

Upon integration of these datasets, the Company expects to provide an update in the coming weeks outlining prioritized drill targets for the Phase II program.

Option and RSU Grants

Algo Grande additionally announces that it has granted a total of 1,760,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 2,050,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and long-term incentive plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.65 for a period of three years from the date of grant. 50% of the granted Options will vest in six months, and the remaining 50% of the Options will vest six months thereafter. All RSUs will vest one year from the date of grant.

The grant of Options and RSUs remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

Algo Grande is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s exploration plans including the planned Phase II drilling program, results of surveys and the geochemical sampling program, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

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