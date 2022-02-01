AlexProMix Launches “Mix with Confidence” Online Courses and Coaching

Aspiring Producers and Mixers Will Gain the Skills, Knowledge and Confidence Needed to Succeed with AlexProMix’s Comprehensive Membership Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 30, 2023 ― Known for his Dolby Atmos work with labels such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Atlantic Records, Immersive Specialist and Founder of AlexProMix, Alex Solano, shares his selection of online mixing and mastering courses and coaching services: Mix with Confidence. By pulling from his knowledge and skills as one of the first adopters of Dolby Atmos and partnering with several esteemed pro audio brands, Solano aims to offer aspiring producers and mixers not only the tools and knowledge, but also the confidence they need to succeed in the industry.

“Most self-taught music producers and mixers will go on YouTube to learn the basics of mixing and mastering,” explains Solano. “While this is a great option for some, watching too many tutorials by too many different creators can lead to confusion. And, unfortunately, it can also leave large gaps of knowledge on what you could be doing wrong. You’ll never know what you don’t know, which is why Mix with Confidence aims to fill in those gaps for self-taught music creators.”

Available in three membership tiers, Mix with Confidence offers a solution for every budget, goal and skill level. The first tier features single, on-demand courses for purchase. These individual courses are ideal for producers or mixers who have identified a specific skill they are looking to improve on. The next two tiers—Monthly and Annual Subscriptions—offer students access to all available courses. With new courses released every month, the learning opportunities for monthly or annual subscribers are endless.

Annual subscribers will additionally have access to personal NFRs from partner brands such as Pulsar Audio, Eventide and NoiseAsh to name a few. Receiving this hands-on experience is critical to students’ success and offers them the opportunity to garner the prior knowledge and experience clients are looking for.

“With our methodical approach, students will gain the confidence they need to interact with clients and deliver content,” Solano says. “Mix With Confidence offers courses that are a comprehensive guide for all things mixing and mastering in stereo and Dolby Atmos. And for students looking for a more direct approach after completing the courses, AlexProMix’s coaching opportunities will break down the specifics of what a student is excelling at and where they can improve. It’s more than just showing students how to mix and master—it’s explaining the tools and steps of the artistic process to instill confidence in every aspiring professional.”

For more information on Mix with Confidence courses, coaching and memberships, please visit: https://www.alexpromix.com/courses. Additional educational content can be found on AlexProMix’s Youtube channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/@DolbyAtmosMixing/videos.