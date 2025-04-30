Alex Kleyner on How Debt Relief Can Help in Retirement

For many Americans nearing or already in retirement, the dream of financial freedom is clouded by years of accumulated debt. Increasingly, household debt persists into retirement, prompting a growing number of older adults to explore debt relief programs as a way to take back control.

As co-founder and CEO of National Debt Relief, Alex Kleyner knows just how effective these programs can be in turning retirement from a source of stress into a more joyful phase of life. “Debt relief doesn’t just improve someone’s finances,” Alex Kleyner explains. “It reshapes how they view their future. That’s powerful at any age-but especially during a period of potential change and uncertainty.”

Recent data highlights a growing demand for debt relief among older Americans. A recent 2025 survey by National Debt Relief and Talker Research revealed that 72% of respondents aged 55 to 78 are still carrying some form of debt. More than half said that debt has held them back by interfering with retirement plans, limiting their freedom, or requiring difficult financial compromises.

Whether through structured settlements, consolidation, or payment plans, debt relief offers retirees something few financial tools do: simplicity. That could mean replacing a stack of overwhelming bills with a single-and ideally lower-monthly payment.

“One of the most immediate benefits is mental clarity,” says Alex Kleyner . “When someone no longer needs to spend their time separately managing each individual debt, they gain the mental space to reconnect with what truly matters. That shift in mindset can be transformative.”

Debt relief not only simplifies finances but also helps borrowers rebuild their financial cushion. Especially in retirement, where income is often fixed, unplanned expenses can pose a serious risk. In the survey, those who reported having debt had only $29,187 in savings on average, with nearly half reporting less than $20,000. With such limited reserves, having predictable financial obligations can offer a sense of security and peace of mind.

“When people imagine retirement,” Alex Kleyner adds, “they think of enjoying their time after years of hard work.” Unfortunately, among those surveyed, 68% said debt has negatively impacted their ability to retire, and 67% of non-retired respondents expect to work longer than they planned. Debt relief programs may offer these workers the chance to reset those extended retirement timelines.

For individuals who envisioned a certain lifestyle in retirement, only to be met with financial tension, debt relief provides a way to move ahead with intention. “Debt relief isn’t just about numbers-it’s about empowering people to take control of their future,” Alex Kleyner says. “While we can’t change the past, we all have the ability to shape what comes next.”

Many retirees who have gone through a debt relief program report stronger personal relationships and greater flexibility in how they spend their time. Kleyner acknowledges that this shift isn’t automatic. “It begins with the decision to seek help. But once that first step is taken, the impact can be profound.”

These personal transformations reflect a broader shift in how debt relief is viewed by retirees across the country. As more retirees take steps to stabilize their finances, debt relief is becoming a mainstream part of the retirement conversation. It’s not just a backup plan, but a legitimate strategy to address real challenges and ensure quality of life following decades of hard work.

“There’s a common belief that it’s too late to make a change after a certain age,” Alex Kleyner reflects. “What I’ve seen is just the opposite. At National Debt Relief, we have people in their 60s and 70s making choices every day that redefine how they’ll live the rest of their lives.”

In a time when 76% of older Americans don’t believe Social Security alone will be enough to support them, the benefits of debt relief aren’t just about paying less-they’re about living more.

