Alert 360 Files Complaint Against Vivint Smart Home, Inc. for Deceptive Sales Practices, Unfair Competition, & Trademark Infringement

Tulsa, Oklahoma–(Newsfile Corp. – March 2, 2023) – Alert 360 Opco, Inc., (“Alert 360”) one of the nations’ largest providers of residential and commercial security, has filed a complaint in the Northern District of Oklahoma against Vivint Smart Home, Inc (“Vivint”), a Utah based company, for unfair competition in violation of The Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1125, Trademark Infringement, and Unfair Competition.

As part of its case, Alert 360 has provided evidence of numerous instances of Vivint targeting Alert 360 customers by saying Vivint has become Alert 360, has purchased Alert 360, was sent on behalf of Alert 360, or that Alert 360 has gone out of business, as a few examples “We have amicably tried to resolve these issues with Vivint for many years to no avail. We have no choice other than to put these issues in the hands of a jury and the judicial system and look forward to presenting our case,” said Richard Ginsburg, Alert 360’s Chief Executive Officer.

Alert 360 has a dedicated web page with information and a link to report incidents in security industry. The Better Business Bureau is also a great resource for identifying businesses that can be trusted.

Alert 360 is represented by Charles C. Eblen of Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLP.

Founded 50 years ago in Tulsa, Okla., Alert 360 is still headquartered in Tulsa and provides alarm monitoring of home security systems, business security systems, and smart home automation systems from 21 offices across the United States.

About Alert 360: Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation’s oldest licensed alarm monitoring providers and the oldest active licensed alarm company in Oklahoma. Today, the company is one of the largest providers of monitored security and home automation solutions to homes and businesses in the United States. The company monitors more than two million security sensors and has an active base of more than 80,000 CCTV cameras installed.

