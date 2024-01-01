Aledia to Showcase FlexiNova at Display Week 2025 — A Customizable MicroLED Platform for Next-Gen Screens

New chip format enables ultra-small, high-efficiency microLED for wearables, automotive and consumer displays









SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At Display Week 2025, Aledia, the leader in nanowire and 3D silicon-based microLED display technology, will showcase FlexiNOVA – a new product-ready platform built on its proprietary nanowire microLED technology and designed to scale production of next-gen displays.

With its first industrial chip format now defined and available for sampling in 6V and 9V variants starting in H2 2025, FlexiNova empowers OEMs and display makers to integrate microLEDs into devices as diverse as smartwatches, automotive dashboards, luxury TVs and ultra-high-resolution monitors while maximizing power efficiency.

To bring microLED to mass production, performance alone isn’t enough — industrial viability is key. Until now, microLEDs have mostly stayed in the lab due to high costs and manufacturing challenges for chips smaller than 30 µm. FlexiNOVA removes these barriers, making it easier for manufacturers to transition to microLED displays, which are brighter, more energy-efficient and have a longer battery life than OLED and LCD. What makes FlexiNOVA stand out is its flexibility: chip size, shape and power usage can be tailored to product needs without sacrificing performance.

“FlexiNOVA gives display designers the freedom to innovate without compromise,” said Pierre Laboisse, CEO of Aledia. “By enabling precise chip customization while remaining fully compatible with high-volume manufacturing ecosystems, FlexiNOVA makes microLED adoption viable at scale for the first time.”

One of FlexiNOVA’s biggest innovations is its ability to deliver ultra-small chips, ranging from 15×30 µm² down to below 3.5×3.5 µm²—fabricated on 200 mm GaN-on-silicon wafers—while scalability to 300 mm diameter has already been demonstrated. These chips enable higher pixel densities, improved energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness for compact devices like wearables and automotive infotainment displays. Even at this tiny scale, the chips remain bright, efficient and reliable, which has been very difficult to achieve until now.

FlexiNOVA is also the first chip format to support built-in multiple voltages, lowering current density and easing electrical stress on TFT backplanes, enabling better thermal management and durability in automotive and battery-powered devices.

Industrial readiness is another key milestone. Aledia’s 200 mm pilot line in Grenoble, France, is fully operational, delivering CMOS-ready wafers with industrial-grade uniformity and process control, bringing microLED into scalable production.

“The launch of FlexiNOVA marks a critical milestone in the commercialization of nanowire microLEDs,” said Guillaume Chansin, associate director at Counterpoint Research. “The combination of smaller chips fabricated on 200 mm wafers and multiple voltage support will help address persistent challenges in terms of cost and adaptability. This design flexibility could accelerate the shift from prototype to product in various display applications.”

Aledia will demonstrate FlexiNOVA and its range of microLED technologies at booth #433 during Display Week 2025 from May 13–15. Visitors will see how FlexiNOVA can be used in a variety of real-world display applications and meet the team behind the innovation.

In addition to the booth presence, Aledia will participate in several key speaking sessions:

Business Conference Keynote



“MicroLED Display Commercialization”



Presented by Pierre Laboisse, CEO



Wednesday, May 14 | 9:30–11:00 AM

Technical Session 33.4



“MicroLED in Series on a Single Chip for Display Performance Enhancement”



Presented by Pierre Tchoulfian, CTO



Wednesday, May 14 | 11:40 AM – 12:00 PM

Exhibitor’s Forum – F7 Session



“Scalable 3D Nanowire MicroLEDs for Next-Generation Displays”



Presented by Felix Marchal, CSMO



Wednesday, May 14 | 12:45 PM – 1:00 PM

XR Panel 1: The Future of XR Visualization



Exhibit Hall Center Stage



Chairs: Pierre Laboisse, Soeren Steudel, Paul Travers, Gary Jones



Wednesday, May 14 | 2:15 PM – 3:30 PM

At Display Week 2024, Aledia won the prestigious People’s Choice Award for Best MicroLED-Based Technology, recognizing its groundbreaking work in the field.

For more information on Aledia, visit https://www.aledia.com/en/.

About Aledia

Founded in 2011, Aledia is the market leader in 3D nanowire-based microLED technology, pioneering the next generation of displays. Its proprietary, patented technology powers displays that are brighter, thinner and more energy-efficient for complex experiences such as augmented reality, smartwatches, automotive and more. Headquartered in the heart of Europe’s “Display Valley” in Grenoble, Aledia is at the forefront of blending the digital and physical worlds for more immersive experiences. For more information visit us at https://www.aledia.com/en/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

