Alec Friel Launches Nationwide Tax Movement Through Three Fast-Growing Companies

Alec Friel, a former Junior Olympic champion turned serial entrepreneur, is making waves in the financial world with a bold mission: helping Americans understand and implement advanced tax strategies through education, empowerment, and accessibility. Through his three growing companies Tax Saving Experts, Cost Seg Masters, and Tax Architect Solutions Friel is leading a national effort to make the tax code work for everyday business owners and investors.

He grew up in Mendon, Michigan, a rural town of fewer than 1,000 people and moved from there to the San Francisco Bay Area, and then to Dallas. With his geographical moves and experiences, his wealth of resources have expanded. Today, he runs multiple seven-figure companies and helps others take control of their financial future by teaching them how to reduce taxes legally and strategically.

“Most people overpay because they don’t know what’s possible,” said Friel. “The tax code rewards people who understand it, and our mission is to make sure more people do.”

Friel’s flagship company, Tax Saving Experts , has scaled to over seven figures in just 18 months and is projected to reach multiple 7 figures this year. Now operating as a multiple seven-figure firm, TSE provides hands-on tax strategy coaching to entrepreneurs, investors, and high-income earners seeking to keep more of what they earn. The company offers hands-on tax strategy coaching to entrepreneurs, investors, and high-income individuals seeking clarity and results.

His second company, Cost Seg Masters , specializes in engineered reports for cost segregation studies, helping real estate investors accelerate depreciation and reduce taxable income using IRS-approved methods. CSM is currently on track to generate multiple 6 figures this year, positioning it as a multiple six-figure operation within the tax savings ecosystem.

The newest venture, Tax Architect Solutions , is a boutique tax filing firm expected to generate nearly seven figures in its first year. With strong client demand and scalable systems already in place, TAS is quickly approaching the seven-figure mark and is projected to cross that threshold in year two. Together, these three companies form a comprehensive tax-saving ecosystem for clients nationwide.

Friel’s model is unique in that it blends education with implementation. His firms host live coaching calls five days a week, providing clients with real-time support a rarity in the tax industry. Clients not only receive strategies tailored to their financial situation, but they also learn how and why those strategies work.

“My goal is to empower people, not just serve them,” Friel said. “If someone can understand the rules, they can change their future.”

Friel’s success is built on personal experience. Every tax strategy he teaches has been tested and proven in his own businesses. His approach is detailed in his 2018 book, “The Millionaire’s Apprentice: From Poverty to Prosperity, “ which chronicles his rise from struggle to success.

With competitive pricing currently in place and plans to raise rates over the next three to five years, now is a key time for individuals and businesses to take advantage of his services.

Friel has previously been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and NASDAQ for his innovative approach to tax strategy and client education. His growing influence on LinkedIn reflects his rising presence in the financial education space.

