Alaska Energy Metals Provides Corporate Update and Reports on at – The – Market Equity Financing Program

Highlights:

Efforts to secure government grant funding advances.

Metallurgical work continues.

Scoping study initiated.

ATM financing sales report for 2nd quarter 2025.

Sale of legacy gold projects anticipated.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) (“ AEMC ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to provide the following corporate activity update and details of funds raised through its at-the-market equity (“ATM”) program.

Government Grant Funding

AEMC continues to work to secure US government grant funding for the Nikolai project under the Title III Defense Production Act program. The Company’s “White Paper” application was recently reviewed by Defense Industrial Base Consortium and was advised that the Nikolai has been given a “MET” rating. Nikolai is therefore available to be selected for award by the US Department of Defense, based on their need and available funding.

AEMC CEO & President Gregory Beischer commented: “ This is a positive step forward in our efforts to secure what would be a transformative grant for the Company. “

Metallurgical Studies

The Company is continuing with its metallurgical work to determine metal recovery rates and flow sheet design for production of various metal concentrates. First results are expected in about six weeks. The work is being performed by SGS at their Lakefield Laboratory. Fuse Advisors is providing additional technical support.

Scoping Study

The Company has initiated a scoping study to evaluate project economics on a high-level basis. The study will determine costs, optimum mining rate, and mining sequence. It is thought that early extraction of the higher-grade, near-surface core zone will have positive economic effects. The work will lead into a subsequent, more rigorous preliminary economic assessment. Fuse Advisors is performing the work.

ATM Sales

The Company announces that during the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025 it has issued a total of 2,241,000 AEMC common shares (each a “ Share “) on the TSX-V at an average price of $0.103 per Share under its ATM equity program launched in February 2025. The sales provided gross proceeds of $224,422.50. A commission of $13,022.49 was paid to Haywood Securities Inc. in relation to the distributions.

Sale of Non-Core Legacy Gold Assets

The Company plans to sell its interest in several gold projects that it holds in Alaska. The sale allows the Company to focus on the Nikolai project and to bolster its treasury in a non-dilutive manner.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers – Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, that it will continue with its At – the Market equity program, complete metallurgical studies, complete a scoping study, sell its gold project and receive government grant funding. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to uncertainty relating to the estimation of mineral resources, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

