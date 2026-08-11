Alaska Energy Metals Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Settlement

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Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) (“AEMC” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of July 23, 2026, that it has issued 10,201,680 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares“) at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to certain arm’s length creditors (the “Creditors“) in settlement of debt in the amount of CAD$510,084 (US $360,000) (the “Shares for Debt Settlement“) for services provided to the Company by the Creditors.

All the Shares to be issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers – Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-609-7149

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Alaska Energy Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire