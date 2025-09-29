Al Marwan Developments Leads UAE Economic Diversification With District 11’s Cutting-Edge Commercial Smart City Infrastructure

District 11, the visionary 3.5 billion AED smart work resort development by Al Marwan Group, is setting a new benchmark for urban innovation and economic vitality in Sharjah and the wider UAE. This groundbreaking project embodies the future of integrated city living, combining advanced smart infrastructure with a human-centric design philosophy that supports businesses, communities, and sustainable growth.

Situated strategically along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), District 11 covers over 3 million square feet of mixed-use space, thoughtfully planned using artificial intelligence. The district’s cutting-edge Smart City infrastructure offers comprehensive features such as an expansive 1 million square feet of structured parking equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, planned smart shuttle services to optimize mobility within the district, and dedicated helipad zones that anticipate future aerial transport options.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed architectural firm, District 11 leverages AI to enhance environmental comfort, pedestrian experience, and operational efficiency. This integration of technology and design sets District 11 apart as a forward-looking business hub and lifestyle destination.

District 11 represents a transformative leap toward smart, sustainable urban living, stated Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments. “Our vision is to foster an environment where innovation and quality of life thrive side by side. This project elevates Sharjah’s position on the regional economic map and showcases how intelligent infrastructure can empower businesses and communities to succeed in the digital age”.

District 11 offers a vibrant ecosystem blending commercial offices, co-working spaces, nurseries, clinics, retail, dining, and community facilities such as a central mosque and open green spaces. The emphasis on walkability, shaded pedestrian paths, and sustainable building practices creates a balanced environment that supports both productivity and well-being.

Its prime location, just 10 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and University City, with seamless connectivity to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, makes District 11 an attractive hub for startups, SMEs, and regional headquarters. The smart infrastructure embedded in the project ensures it is future-ready and adaptable to evolving business needs and urban trends.

District 11 is already drawing significant interest from investors and industry leaders eager to participate in Sharjah’s next chapter of smart city innovation.

