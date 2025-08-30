Al Marwan Development Breaks Ground on “Hawa Residences”

For over four decades, Al Marwan Development has been more than a builder; we have been the architects of Sharjah’s modern identity. From pioneering infrastructure to crafting distinguished residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, our legacy is defined by quality that stands the test of time and communities that thrive for generations.

Now, we take the next step in that journey with Hawa Residences in Tilal City, a development that captures our history of excellence while embracing the vision of Sharjah’s future.

“Hawa Residences is a milestone in our mission to redefine modern living,” said Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Development. “With every project, we uphold a tradition of meticulous planning, superior craftsmanship, and a deep respect for community. This is more than construction, it’s about shaping the places where people’s lives unfold.”

Situated on an expansive 88,400 square-foot plot, Hawa Residences rises gracefully over four thoughtfully designed floors, offering 268 apartments ranging from stylish studios to spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Each residence is defined by panoramic windows, private balconies, premium built-in wardrobes, and finishes hand-selected for elegance and durability, hallmarks of the Al Marwan standard.

Residents will enjoy a lifestyle enriched by three landscaped courtyards (35m x 35m each), a large swimming pool, a children’s play area, a serene Zen Garden, and covered parking for 282 vehicles. Adding to the community’s vibrancy, the development features 18 curated retail outlets, blending boutique shopping, gourmet dining, and everyday conveniences into a lively promenade.

Perfectly connected, Hawa Residences is just 2 minutes from the Masaar track, 3 minutes from Victoria International School of Sharjah, 5 minutes from the Sharjah Grand Mosque, 14 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 6 minutes from the Dubai-Sharjah border, offering residents both peace and accessibility.

Set for completion in the second half of 2028, Hawa Residences is more than a new address, it is a continuation of Al Marwan’s legacy, where craftsmanship meets vision, and where the story of Sharjah’s future is being written today.

