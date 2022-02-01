AKG by HARMAN Launches New Web Series Featuring Legendary Guests Behind Music’s Biggest Moments

‘Stories Behind The Sessions’ is hosted by Nic Harcourt and features conversations with music makers like INXS’ Garry Beers, Grammy award-winning Neal Pogue, and more

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— AKG, an industry leader in acoustics engineering for microphones and headphones, and a proud member of the HARMAN Professional Solutions family of audio brands, have formally launched the AKG Stories Behind The Sessions web series on YouTube.

Hosted by radio and television personality Nic Harcourt, Stories Behind The Sessions spotlights the producers, engineers and songwriters responsible for the music that defined the sound of popular music and the culture at large. With a candid one-on-one interview format, guests talk about their creative process, what it was like to collaborate with iconic artists and their reaction to watching their work become a hit in real-time.

In the latest episode, the first one recorded in the HARMAN Experience Center in Los Angeles, Harcourt sits down with musician, producer and INXS bassist, Garry Beers, to discuss the band’s iconic album Kick, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Watch here.

The first two episodes of the series were recorded live at the NAMM Show with the inaugural episode featuring Grammy award-winning producer Neal Pogue (Outkast, TLC, Nelly Furtado) recounting the late-night, marathon session to compose, record and mix the horns on “Waterfalls” by TLC, and the close collaboration between Atlanta’s best session musicians to bring the song to life. The second episode highlighted producer Walter Afanasieff (Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Celene Dion) and the unconventional origins of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which involved a live reindeer in the studio. Watch here or below.

“At HARMAN we do more than make tools for artists to create their best work, but we also support their growth by introducing them to stories from those who have make among the most culturally significant songs of our generation,” said Frank Joseph, Senior Director Marketing in North America for HARMAN Professional Solutions. “We’re thrilled for AKG to showcase some of the most iconic producers, artists and more through the art of storytelling. We hope that these first-person perspectives on what it takes to develop groundbreaking albums, songs and recording techniques will inspire producers, artists and creators working on the next big hit today.”

Garry Beers episode link: https://youtu.be/4x3MJIPuzLE

Stories Behind the Sessions Playlist (All episodes): * https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKwYhk9fsHAIr3Ug8m5BjrO27f_7teVzu

Upcoming episodes this year will feature more exciting guests to be announced soon.

