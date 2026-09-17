AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air Announces Dedicated Cooling Installation Support for Mandurah-Rockingham Homes

AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air is announcing the availability of its dedicated air conditioning installation services for households and businesses across the Mandurah-Rockingham corridor, providing local customers with access to both wall-mounted split systems and ducted evaporative cooling solutions.

Operating from Meadow Springs, the family business focuses on home-comfort systems and serves communities between Mandurah and Rockingham. The company says it has been in business locally for more than 15 years, while owner Adam Warman brings more than three decades of industry experience. AJW holds licences covering plumbing, gas, electrical and air-conditioning work.

Making Split-System Installation Easier to Plan

For homeowners considering air conditioning split system installation mandurah, AJW provides a process that can begin online. Customers who already know their room dimensions, the system size they require and whether the installation meets the criteria for a standard back-to-back setup can use the company’s online booking option. More complex properties can be assessed before work is scheduled.

The installation process includes reviewing the property and intended unit position, completing the installation, testing system operation and providing post-installation guidance. AJW works with major split-system brands and can advise customers who are replacing an existing unit or installing air conditioning for the first time.

A split system can be useful where a household wants targeted heating and cooling in selected rooms rather than a whole-home ducted solution. Correct sizing and placement remain important because an oversized or undersized unit can affect comfort, efficiency and operating performance.

AJW’s assessment process is designed to help match the system and installation approach to the property rather than treating every home as having the same cooling requirements.

Ducted Evaporative Cooling for WA Conditions

AJW is also making homeowners aware of evaporative air conditioning mandurah options for properties where ducted evaporative cooling is suitable. These systems draw outdoor air through water-saturated cooling pads before distributing cooled fresh air through the home via ductwork.

For Western Australia’s warm and relatively dry conditions, evaporative cooling can provide an alternative for households seeking whole-home airflow. Suitability depends on factors including the property layout, household expectations and installation requirements.

AJW’s evaporative installation service includes on-site assessment, system sizing and placement advice, ductwork integration where required, testing and guidance on ongoing servicing. The business also services nearby communities including Wannanup, Lakelands, Secret Harbour and Safety Bay.

Helping Homeowners Compare Cooling Options

The company’s announcement places particular emphasis on helping customers understand the differences between cooling systems before making a purchase.

Split-system reverse-cycle air conditioners can provide heating and cooling for selected areas, while evaporative systems are designed around fresh-air movement through a ducted network. The right approach can depend on how many rooms require cooling, property configuration, existing infrastructure and household preferences.

Factors such as electrical availability, budget, system capacity and how frequently different areas of a home are occupied can also influence the decision.

AJW provides upfront pricing before work proceeds and offers online consultation and booking options for customers who want to begin the process remotely.

Local Service Across the Mandurah-Rockingham Corridor

AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air operates as a local family business from Meadow Springs and provides air-conditioning services throughout the surrounding Mandurah and Rockingham areas.

The company’s website identifies the business as fully licensed and insured and lists service availability seven days a week.

By bringing split-system installation, evaporative cooling and related home-comfort guidance under one service offering, AJW aims to provide local property owners with a straightforward way to compare cooling options and arrange professional installation.

About AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air

AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air is a Meadow Springs, Western Australia-based family business providing air-conditioning and hot-water installation, repair and replacement services across the Mandurah-Rockingham corridor. Led by Adam Warman, the company operates across plumbing, gas, electrical and air-conditioning services.

Media and Business Contact

Company Name: – AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air

Contact Person Name:- Adam Warman

Contact No: – +61 423 504 942

Address: – Longmeadow Vista, Meadow Springs, WA 6210, Australia

City: – Meadow Springs

State : – Western Australia (WA)

Country: – Australia

Mail:- info@ajwinstalls.com.au

Website: https://ajwinstalls.com.au/

SOURCE: AJW Plumbing, Gas & Air

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire