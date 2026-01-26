Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – January 26, 2026) – AIWNN has launched a fully autonomous, AI-powered news radio station that broadcasts spoken versions of press releases around the clock, offering continuous access to publicly distributed news content.

The platform operates without human hosts or editors. Instead, AIWNN uses automated systems to identify press releases published online and convert them into audio for live broadcast. The station does not edit, summarize, or prioritize content, and releases are presented in their original form.

According to AIWNN, the system is designed to provide uninterrupted access to press-release-based information, allowing listeners to hear announcements as they are publicly issued. The broadcast operates 24 hours a day and draws from press releases published by organizations worldwide.

The station’s architecture relies on artificial intelligence to manage content intake, text-to-speech conversion, and continuous scheduling. By automating these processes, AIWNN removes manual production steps typically associated with radio broadcasting.

The launch reflects broader experimentation within the media industry around the use of artificial intelligence in content distribution. AI-driven systems are increasingly being tested for tasks such as transcription, translation, and audio conversion, particularly in formats where speed and scale are prioritized.

AIWNN stated that its platform is intended to function as a distribution channel rather than an editorial outlet, with no filtering or commentary applied to the material it broadcasts.

The station can be accessed directly from AIWNN.com.

About AIWNN

AIWNN is an automated news broadcasting platform that converts publicly available press releases into continuous audio programming using artificial intelligence. The station operates without human presenters or editorial intervention.

