Airspan Networks and Druid Software Drive Railway Digital Transformation With Private 5G Networks

Deployment Led by Boldyn Networks Showcases the Power of 5G for Rail Maintenance Operations





SLOUGH, England & BRAY, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Airspan Networks and Druid Software, leaders in private 5G technology, continue to drive digital transformation in the transportation sector. One of their latest achievements is providing the 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Core (5GC) for a major European railway company, enabling advanced connectivity for maintenance and operational facilities.

This deployment, led by Boldyn Networks—formerly Smart Mobile Labs (SML)—underscores the growing importance of 5G private networks in modernizing rail infrastructure. Following Boldyn’s acquisition of SML (read more here), the company continues to expand its leadership in mobile private networks. By leveraging Airspan’s Open RAN-based solutions and Druid’s Raemis™ 5G Core, this project ensures seamless, secure, and high-performance connectivity to support mission-critical railway operations.

Enabling Smart Rail Maintenance with Advanced 5G Use Cases

The private 5G network is deployed across a range of maintenance and operational sites, from small workshops to large-scale facilities, ensuring tailored connectivity for each environment. This advanced network enables:

AR-Powered Maintenance – Augmented reality (AR) tools, such as HoloLens, enhance maintenance workflows and enable remote support.

– Augmented reality (AR) tools, such as HoloLens, enhance maintenance workflows and enable remote support. Operational Technology (OT) Integration – Reliable, low-latency connectivity supports monitoring and controlling critical railway systems, improving efficiency and safety.

– Reliable, low-latency connectivity supports monitoring and controlling critical railway systems, improving efficiency and safety. Real-Time Train Communication – High-capacity 5G links ensure uninterrupted data exchange for stationary and moving trains.

Driving Innovation in Rail Infrastructure

By integrating 5G private networks, this project is setting a new benchmark for digital transformation in rail maintenance. The adoption of 5G enables railway operators to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, ensuring the long-term reliability of rail infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with Airspan and Boldyn Networks on this private 5G deployment showcases the power of 5G to revolutionize rail transport,” said Tadhg Kenny, President for Global Partnerships at Druid Software. “Our Raemis platform is designed for mission-critical environments like rail, delivering the security and scalability needed for seamless operations.”

“5G private networks are transforming transportation, where mobility, security, and reliability are essential,” added Henrik Smith-Petersen, CSMO of Airspan Networks. “With Open RAN and dedicated spectrum, we ensure high-performance, interference-free connectivity for mission-critical rail applications. We are proud to collaborate with Boldyn Networks and Druid Software to drive this transformation.”

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of wireless network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN. Airspan has extensive expertise in the design of carrier-grade wireless networks and has shipped more than 1 million radios globally to over 1,000 customers.

Airspan’s reliable and scalable solutions support Macro Open RUs, in-building coverage, Critical Infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access, Defense and Air-To-Ground, empowering businesses, governments, and service providers to build the networks of tomorrow, today.

For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Druid Software

Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2000 Druid has evolved into one of the world’s leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 25 years. Druids Raemis platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 5G & 4G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission-critical use.

Druid’s mature Raemis platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission-critical environments all over the world.

Druid’s technology enables solutions in different areas including Enterprise Communications, IoT, Mobile Edge Computing, NTN (non-terrestrial networks), Neutral Host and Public Safety.

For more information, please visit www.druidsoftware.com.

