Airline Hydraulics Expands Authorized Banner Engineering Territory into the Southeast U.S.

Automation teams in FL, GA, SC, NC, and VA gain local support, inventory programs, and faster access to Banner sensing, safety, and connected solutions.

Airline Hydraulics, a 100% employee-owned distributor of industrial technology, announced today that it has expanded its authorized distributor territory for Banner Engineering into the Southeastern United States. The expanded region includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, building on Airline’s long-standing Banner coverage across much of the Northeast.

The expansion gives OEMs, integrators, and industrial facilities in the Southeast easier access to Banner solutions, supported by Airline’s local technical team and modern supply programs. Those programs include EDI ordering to streamline procurement and customer-specific inventory supported through Airline’s facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Airline Hydraulics has been a valued distribution partner of Banner Engineering for many years, and we are proud to support their continued growth. Their technical expertise and customer-focused approach align closely with Banner’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions to our customers. We are excited to expand our partnership with Airline Hydraulics into the Southeast region and look forward to the opportunities this will bring to the region in 2026 and beyond,” said Greg Trainor, Director of Channel, Banner Engineering.

Southern-region customers can now rely on Airline for:

Application support for product selection, setup guidance, and troubleshooting

Online ordering at with fast access to Banner factory availability and Airline-stocked items

On-site Tech Traveler visits for live demos and application discussions using the latest Banner products

“The South is one of our fastest-growing regions, which is driving increased demand for automation solutions that are quick to implement and easy to support,” said Mark Steffens, CEO of Airline Hydraulics. “Banner continues to deliver on that with smart, user-friendly technology, and this expanded territory helps us bring those solutions to more customers with the level of support they expect from Airline.”

Learn more about Airline’s Banner Engineering offering at airlinehyd.com/brands/featured/banner, explore Banner resources at blog.airlinehyd.com/tag/banner, or request a Tech Traveler visit at info.airlinehyd.com/book-tech-traveler.

About Airline Hydraulics

Founded in 1949, Airline Hydraulics is a 100% employee-owned industrial technology provider serving the Eastern U.S. The company supplies hydraulics, pneumatics, and automation solutions supported by hands-on engineering and service expertise. Airline maintains more than $37 million in inventory and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Learn more at airlinehyd.com.

About Banner Engineering

Banner Engineering is a privately held global leader in industrial automation, offering more than 10,000 products including sensors, wireless solutions, machine safety, indication and LED lighting, and connected solutions for industrial applications.

Media Contact:

Jessica Katz, Marketing Manager

Airline Hydraulics Corp

jkatz@airlinehyd.com

267‑541‑1866

SOURCE: Airline Hydraulics Corporation

