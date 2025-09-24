AirIQ Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

AirIQ Inc. (“AirIQ”) (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the “Circular“) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed and set at three (3). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Number of Directors FOR 4,362,136 97.71% AGAINST 102,166 2.29%

Election of Directors

AirIQ’s shareholders accepted management’s nominations for election to the Company’s Board of Directors. All of the nominees served as directors or alternate director of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED Vernon Lobo 4,270,503 0 193,799 Gabriel Bouchard-Phillips 4,412,615 0 51,687 Michael Robb 4,110,939 0 353,363

Geoffrey Rotstein has concluded his service on the Board of Directors on September 23, 2025, following the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

“On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to Geoff for his contributions to AirIQ and wish him all the best in the future,” said Vernon Lobo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AirIQ.

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders re-appointed McGovern Hurley, LLP, as auditors of the Company for the 2025-2026 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors FOR 4,412,916 98.85% AGAINST/WITHELD 51,386 1.15%

Re-approval of the Stock Option Plan

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders re-approved the stock option plan. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan FOR 4,205,763 94.21% AGAINST 258,539 5.79%

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ’s solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company’s website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management’s best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “hope”, “goal”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

