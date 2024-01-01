AIREM Elevates Patient Experience with Perfect Corp.’s AI-Powered Skincare Pro Technology

Cutting-Edge AI Skin Analysis Delivers Measurable, Personalized Insights for Aesthetic Treatments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech, is proud to empower AIREM in elevating customer experiences within aesthetic wellness. AIREM, the premier aesthetic brand founded by Dr. Eunice Park, is redefining patient care by integrating Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro, an AI-powered skin analysis technology that provides precise, quantifiable skin assessments to support personalized treatment plans and improved patient outcomes.









AIREM, with locations in Long Island and the Hamptons and expanding to additional locations nationwide, specializes in medical aesthetics, surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation, and holistic skincare solutions. By integrating Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro, Dr. Park and her team can offer real-time skin diagnostics, empowering patients with data-driven insights that track progress over time and validate the effectiveness of both surgical and non-surgical treatments.

“We want to empower our patients with measurable results,” says Dr. Eunice Park, Founder & CEO of AIREM. “In medical aesthetics, it’s essential to quantify the value of treatments. With Perfect Corp.’s AI technology, we can now show patients real, tangible improvements in their skin health—allowing them to make more informed decisions and feel confident in their skincare journey.”

Transforming Aesthetic Care with AI-Powered Insights

Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro software analyzes 15 skin health metrics—including wrinkles, texture, pores, moisture, redness, firmness, and radiance—delivered through a seamless, iPad-based interface. This portable and scalable solution enables AIREM to deliver consistent, high-quality consultations across its growing network of locations.

“At Perfect Corp., we are committed to revolutionizing the skincare and aesthetics industry with cutting-edge AI technology,” says Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “AIREM’s adoption of Skincare Pro showcases how AI-driven skin analysis can enhance the patient experience, boost brand loyalty, and drive business growth by providing personalized, results-driven skincare insights.”

Since implementing Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis, AIREM has experienced a 31% increase in recurrent guest visits and a 47% rise in average client spend per visit for procedures—demonstrating the impact of AI-driven personalization in medical aesthetics.

As AI technology continues to reshape beauty and skincare, AIREM remains at the forefront of innovation, providing patients with a new standard of precision, transparency, and care.

For more information on Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro technology, visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/solutions/online-service/skincare-pro

For more information on AIREM, visit: https://www.airem.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through Beautiful AI. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app downloads, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555



Japan: Kazushige Sato at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Pauline Griffon at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178



India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com

Indonesia: Efon Dea at contact_pr_id@perfectcorp.com