AirConsole Now Available on Volkswagen Vehicles with Debut of Trivia Crack® Game

ZURICH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AirConsole, the pioneering in-car gaming platform, announces the official launch of its services today on select Volkswagen models. This new integration marks a significant enhancement in in-car entertainment, making AirConsole available on the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer starting with IDS 5.0 & 5.2. Later this year the service will also be launched for the new Golf, new Golf Estate, new Tiguan, and new Passat.

In conjunction with this milestone, AirConsole is thrilled to introduce a renowned addition to its gaming lineup: Trivia Crack®. Created by Etermax, this globally acclaimed interactive knowledge hub has challenged millions of players in 180+ countries since 2013 across various platforms, from mobile devices and board games to cutting-edge technologies like smart voice devices, streaming services, wearable tech, and mixed realities. Now, Trivia Crack debuts for in-car play, specially adapted by Play.Works, using AirConsole’s dual-screen technology to ensure a fun experience for all passengers.

Rediscover the classic Trivia Crack game modes now designed for your car:

Classic Mode: Test your knowledge across a wide array of topics and earn rewards for each correct answer. Ideal for solo play.

Test your knowledge across a wide array of topics and earn rewards for each correct answer. Ideal for solo play. Challenge Mode: Choose your favorite category and face a continuous stream of questions. Perfect for solo players seeking a challenge.

Choose your favorite category and face a continuous stream of questions. Perfect for solo players seeking a challenge. Party Mode: With up to 5 players engage in competitive multiplayer trivia with friends and family to see who’s the smartest.

Available in six languages, Trivia Crack on AirConsole promises an engaging and enjoyable experience for all passengers. Whether you’re on a road trip break or charging stop, you can enjoy trivia fun in your Volkswagen vehicle. Simply park your car, start the AirConsole app, and let the game begin. With smartphones as controllers and the vehicle’s infotainment system as the game display, the experience is designed to be intuitive and engaging for everyone in the car.

A New Era of In-Car Entertainment

AirConsole’s innovative platform transforms Volkswagen vehicles into entertainment hubs, allowing players to connect their smartphones to the car’s infotainment system by scanning a code. This setup supports multiple players, making it easy for both front and rear passengers to join in the fun while the vehicle is parked.

“We are pleased to expand AirConsole’s presence with Volkswagen and continue growing our gaming catalog,” said Michael Fuller, VP of Games at AirConsole. “We are committed to carefully selecting and adapting games to ensure they fit seamlessly into the automotive environment, providing a high-quality experience for all passengers.”

Etermax, the licensor of Trivia Crack, and Play.Works, the developer of this version of the game, also reflect on this collaboration. “We believe that curiosity is the spark that fuels human creativity. With this integration, we’re taking a step toward a future where every pause on the road becomes an opportunity to learn and connect,” said Juan Pablo Veiga, VP of Brand Gamification™ at Etermax. “Bringing Trivia Crack into the car environment means that even during those moments of rest, you can keep your mind engaged and enjoy the thrill of discovery. Engines off, curiosity on—you can now turn every stop into a truly enriching experience.”

Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works added, “Play. Works has begun to leverage its proprietary dev and deployment tech to engage players in the nascent in-car gaming platform. Adapting Trivia Crack for cars is a logical extension of our world leading Connected TV Game services. The car presents unique challenges, but we are proud to offer a game that will bring joy and challenge to passengers, enhancing their travel experience.”

*AirConsole’s in-car gaming service for Volkswagen vehicles will initially launch in key European markets, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional countries in the near future.

About AirConsole

Drive together, play together. AirConsole is the world’s first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. With AirConsole’s immersive features, it transforms your car into a fully featured gaming station including the infotainment, sound and light systems. AirConsole’s rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age. By allowing any passenger in the car to join a game using their phone as the game controller, AirConsole is a true social experience.

For more information visit: www.airconsole.com

About Trivia Crack

Since 2013, Trivia Crack® has challenged millions of individuals across 180+ countries and 34 languages to deepen their understanding of the world around with the undisputed engaging entertainment genre of trivia. Evolved from an initial mobile game to an interactive knowledge hub, Trivia Crack® empowers curious minds to have fun, share and collaborate through community-driven content in a wide range of platforms, from board games and books to cutting-edge technologies such as wearable tech and virtual reality. For further details, visit www.triviacrack.com or follow @triviacrack on social media.

About Etermax

In the industry of entertainment tech, Etermax stands to revolutionize the way people connect, build communities and co-create value through interactive content since 2009. By creating global sensations and flagship brands like Trivia Crack® (Preguntados) and Word Crack® (Apalabrados), its team across the Americas and Europe craft experiences that seek to make knowledge interactive and accessible on a worldwide scale through a diverse range of platforms and technologies, including mobile devices, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, streaming services, connected TV, voice devices, wearable tech, and more. For more information, visit www.etermax.com or follow @etermax on social media.

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, SpongeBob SquarePants, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, PAC-MAN™, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works’ video AVOD and FAST channels, including Airrack, Like Nastya, PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

For more information, visit www.Play.Works

Etermax, Trivia Crack and all related materials are copyrighted or registered trademarks of Etermax, its affiliates or related entities and protected by Intellectual Property laws. All rights are reserved.

