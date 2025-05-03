Air Techniques Shines With New Innovations at CDA Presents the Art and Science of Dentistry in Anaheim

Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental equipment, will showcase its latest innovation, the VistaPano S 2.0, a state-of-the-art imaging system. This next-generation panoramic and cephalometric X-ray solution establishes a new benchmark for clarity, speed, and workflow efficiency in dental diagnostics. Attendees can learn more about this cutting-edge technology at booth 1638, where Air Techniques will also present the AirStar Flex, scalable and designed to grow with any dental practice.

The VistaPano S 2.0 features advanced S-Pan technology combined with high-performance CsI sensor technology, which delivers exceptional imaging tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. This ensures precision and enhances diagnostic confidence for superior clinical outcomes. The system provides panoramic images of all tooth and jaw positions in a 2D space with unmatched clarity. It includes a modern 8-inch glass touch interface that allows users to quickly select the appropriate X-ray program and patient size, reducing errors and improving daily workflow efficiency. The VistaPano S Ceph 2.0 cephalometric model has integrated dual CsI sensors, eliminating the need for manual sensor changeovers. This innovative system results from the collaboration between Air Techniques, Inc. and Dürr Dental SE, leaders in the dental industry, dedicated to enhancing performance and improving the patient experience. Additionally, the VistaPano S 2.0 series offers unique ambient lighting options with customizable color settings, creating a tranquil and welcoming environment for treatment.

The AirStar Flex combines industry-leading reliability with innovative, scalable options for the future, making it an ideal choice for dental practices looking to grow in the long term. This cost-effective solution from the leader in dental air compressors and vacuum systems provides practices with a compressor that meets their current needs while offering a seamless upgrade as those needs evolve, eliminating the need for a complete system replacement. The AirStar Flex is available in two models: the AirStar 50 Flex and the AirStar 70 Flex.

“With the integration of AI and a focus on simplicity, our latest products deliver powerful diagnostic capabilities and flexibility in a user-friendly design, bringing advanced technology within easy reach.” Said Scott Borden, Air Techniques Vice President, North American Sales and Marketing. “We’re proud to build on our legacy with solutions that offer exceptional value, precision, and ease of use.”

Visit Air Techniques at CDA Presents the Art and Science of Dentistry in Anaheim, booth #1638. Experience a live demonstration of VistaPano S 2.0 and AirStar Flex, and ignite your passion for precision.

Air Techniques’ complete product portfolio of utility systems, digital imaging, and merchandise can equip the smallest practice to the largest university or hospital. Consistently, Air Techniques remains the leading and largest manufacturer of dental air compressors and vacuum systems in North America.

