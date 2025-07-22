Ainos and ugo Launch World’s First AI Nose-Enabled Service Robot Pilots in Seven Sites Across Japan’s Industrial Sector

Seven-Site Pilot Spanning Pharma, Facility Management, Energy and Utilities to Validate AI Nose as Next-Gen Industrial AI at Scale

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven scent digitization, today announced that ugo, Inc. (“ugo”), its first robotic partner, will pilot-deploy the world’s first service robots equipped with a sense of smell powered by AI Nose at seven sites across Japan.

These robots, now empowered with a new sensory modality, will operate in pharmaceutical manufacturing, facility management, energy operations, power substations, and water treatment plants, at sites operated by leading Japanese corporations. This marks a historic milestone in robotic perception, blending olfactory sensing with industrial AI.

“This is a big step forward in the age of sensory AI,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos. “By giving robots the sense of smell, we are redefining how machines perceive and respond to the world. The pilot program is a great start to our 90-day roadmap. It positions us for large-scale rollout and SmellTech-as-a-Service commercialization in 2026.”

As a leading service robot company in Japan, ugo’s robots are already deployed in airports, data centers, factories, and corporate campuses across Japan. ugo robots with AI Nose will enable intelligent facility inspection, predictive maintenance, and environmental alerts, leveraging Ainos’ proprietary smell language model (SLM) and Smell ID data insights.

“We are very honored. This is a major validation of our SmellTech model and represents strong interest from leading Japanese corporates across pharmaceuticals, energy, smart infrastructure, and utilities, each representing a high-value industrial vertical,” said Mr. Eddy Tsai. “To be trusted by leading Japanese enterprises for this pilot program is a testament to the reliability and value of AI Nose. Investors should see this as a sign of strong progress, long-term scalability, and the credibility of our execution.”

These seven-site pilots shortly follow Ainos and ugo’s completed software and hardware integration, underscoring Ainos’ execution and growing industrial momentum. Over the past few months, Ainos has secured strategic partnerships with ASE Technology Holding, Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd., and Solomon Technology Corporation to deploy AI Nose in semiconductor, automation, and smart-factory environments.

Ainos is fully committed to its 90-day action plan to accelerate growth and enhance long-term shareholder value. Today’s pilot launch represents a major execution milestone. As part of the 90-day plan, Ainos also plans to complete pilot deployment of approximately 1,400 AI Nose units with ASE and kick off Phase 1 expansion to approximately 5,000 units.

In prior validations, AI Nose delivered approximately 80% accuracy across 22 industrial scent types at Japanese semiconductor facilities and achieved approximately 85% accuracy in hygiene-focused senior care pilots in Japan. In consumer evaluations, Smell ID has surpassed 90% accuracy on food and beverage scents. Insights from the ugo deployments will further optimize the platform and pave the way for a global rollout in 2026.

The global electronic nose market is projected to grow from USD 29.79 billion in 2025 to USD 76.45 billion by 2032, with industrial applications representing the largest demand segment. Japan is a pivotal launchpad for Ainos’ robotic project as it ranks second in global robot deployment.

As part of Ainos’ SmellTech-as-a-Service model, customers will gain access to subscription-based scent analytics, predictive alerts, and digital Smell ID profiles, turning previously invisible scent signals into actionable, revenue-generating intelligence.

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven scent intelligence. This full-stack electronic nose (e-nose) platform combines precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms, aiming to detect scent at parts-per-billion (ppb) sensitivity. Smell ID then converts analog scent data into actionable insights, while the proprietary smell language model (SLM) learns complex scent patterns. Backed by a 13-year scent data moat and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose aims to deliver continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and instant alerts to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. To be delivered as SmellTech-as-a-Service, it aims to offer subscription access to ongoing scent intelligence, analytics, and real-time alerts, turning the invisible into strategic advantage.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

About ugo, Inc.

ugo, Inc. is a Japanese robotics manufacturer that specializes in business DX robots that combine remote operation and automatic control via AI. They are designed to flexibly respond to different facilities and tasks at each site, such as security, inspection, and guidance. In business areas where labor shortages are serious, ugo supports the continuity and efficiency of operations, as well as the realization of digital transformation, not as a replacement for people but as a “partner that works with people.” To lean more, visit https://corp.ugo.plus.

