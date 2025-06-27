Ainos and ASE Technology Holding Broaden Strategic Partnership to Target Deploy Up to 15,000 AI Nose Across Key Sites

Relationship Broadens Scope to Key ASE and SPIL Facilities with Multi-Phase Deployment

Milestone Positions ASEH and Ainos as First-Mover in AI-Powered Scent Intelligence for the Semiconductor Industry

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”) , a leader in AI-driven scent digitization, today announced the expansion of its strategic relationship with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (“ASEH”, TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the world’s leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services. The two companies are contemplating a multi-phase roadmap to deploy Ainos’ AI Nose platform across ASE’s global manufacturing network, including facilities operated by Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL).

This broadened relationship reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing smart factory transformation, environmental monitoring, and sustainability in semiconductor operations.

“With recent collaborations including ugo in robotics and Kenmec in smart factories, we are rapidly scaling the reach of AI Nose across automation ecosystems,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. “This broadened relationship with ASEH further validates our technology and a significant global rollout opportunity. By converting scent into machine-readable Smell ID through our smell language model, we are introducing a new layer of environmental intelligence into semiconductor manufacturing.”

“This is a major milestone in our mission to bring digital olfaction to industrial environments at scale. We also believe this deployment model can serve as a scalable reference for other advanced manufacturing clients worldwide, further advancing smart sensing and ESG integration. We could expect digital olfaction to generate stable recurring revenue for Ainos on an annual basis, with multi-million annual revenue potential in the coming years.” Eddy added.

Multi-Phase Rollout Plan

The roadmap includes three phases:

Evaluation Phase : Deployment of approximately 1,400 AI Nose units across ASE and SPIL sites.

Phase 1 : Expansion to approximately 5,000 units for integration across cleanrooms and production zones.

Phase 2: Full-scale deployment targeting up to 15,000 units.

Key use cases include:

Real-time VOC anomaly detection

Cleanroom and facility environmental sensing

Automated ESG compliance monitoring and reporting

AI Nose and Smell Language Model: A New Layer of Factory Intelligence

Just as visual language models (VLMs) allow machines to interpret sight, Ainos’ AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, training AI to understand scent signals. Ainos is on a journey to scale Smell ID into smell language model (SLM), a future enabling machines to “read” scent the way AI interprets test and images. This capability enhances environmental integrity, predictive safety, and sustainability reporting within smart factory systems.

The relationship further strengthens Ainos’ role in the semiconductor value chain and positions AI Nose as a key enabling technology in global cleanroom and advanced packaging environments.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering SmellTech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and Smell Language Model digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering applications across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. ASEH develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit https://www.aseglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

